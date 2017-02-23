How to Remove Milk Stains from Carpets and Rugs

Milk Stain

Contact

Dan Doychev

***@dgcarpetclean.com Dan Doychev

End

--Let's be honest, carpets and rugs can be wonderful additions to your overall home décor, but the truth of the matter is that they can be difficult to maintain and clean when they get dirty. Carpet cleaning can be even harder when we get stubborn stains on them like milk stains. They soak into the rug or carpet fabric and it can be very frustrating to get them out.Do it Yourself Milk Stain Removal from a Carpet or a RugIf you would like to attempt to remove Milk stains from your carpet, the first thing you should do is start working on removing the stains as soon as it gets onto the rug or carpet. Make a cleaning solution of warm water and detergent or dishwashing liquid. Get a clean absorbent white piece of cloth and work the detergent into the stain with it. Then blot it until the stain is gone completely from the carpet or rug, and the cloth will not absorb any more of the liquid. If the milk stain is more stubborn, then the best thing to do is to mix a small amount (usually a tablespoon) of ammonia with some warm water (Usually 2 cups). Work this solution into the stain with a white piece of cloth and blot again until the stain is gone. Once this is done, rinse it by sponging the area with cold water, and blotting until it is dry.What Happens if You Cannot Remove the Milk Stain from the Carpet or Rug on Your Own?You can always try to get the milk stains out on your own but sometimes it can be too much to handle, because the staining is just too extensive, or simply just too stubborn. It is at this time that it is recommended that you enlist the services of carpet cleaners in your neighborhood;since they have the sophisticated equipment as well ate needed expertise to make sure that your carpet is spick and span.If you are looking for the best carpet cleaner New Orleans has to offer, then the carpet cleaners at D&G Carpet Cleaners could be the answer to your prayers. Here we have the complex equipment and professional expertise to make sure that we clean your carpet to the best of our abilities. Our services include but are not limited to Hot Water Treatment or Removal method for unique carpets and rugs, which include hot water that is injected into your carpet together with our special cleaning ingredients that are guaranteed to ensure that the stain is gone from your carpet completely. To make sure that your furniture is not affected while we clean, we will provide protection for them with our green cleaning method, which avoids any color transfer between your furniture and your carpet or rug. Our truck mounted suction system is powerful enough to ensure that all of the water and moisture is absorbed from your carpet and that it is as clean as the day it was first bought. Try our services today and get in touch with the most masterful carpet cleaner New Orleans people enjoy.If you are in need of carpet or rug cleaning services in New Orleans area please visit us at: