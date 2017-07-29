News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
D&G Carpet Cleaning Offering Exclusive Cleaning Services In New Orleans
A New Orleans based company, D&G Carpet Cleaning, is offering its exclusive cleaning services to its clients. The company guarantees 100 percent satisfaction and also provides a free estimation of overall cost in advance.
When asked, the spokesperson from the company said, "We are glad to say that our company, D&G Carpet Cleaning, is offering its exclusive cleaning services to people based in New Orleans and nearby areas. With our free cost estimation services, people do not need to worry about huge bills and unexpected costs. We value our customers' time and money and we do keep any charges hidden." He further added, "We are a family owned business and not use contactors, so we take responsibility for everything regarding our services. We aim to keep people happy with our services so they refer us to their friends and family too."
D&G Carpet Cleaning is ranked the best carpet and rug cleaning company in New Orleans, on Yelp and Google. The company has also posted some very useful blogs on its website to teach people tips and techniques that can be used while rug cleaning and more. For more details and updates about the company, people can follow D&G Carpet Cleaning through social media networking including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.
About D&G Carpet Cleaning
Based in New Orleans, D&G Carpet Cleaning is a family owned business that provides a wide range of cleaning services. The services offered by the company include rug cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, stair cleaning and upholstery cleaning to name a few. Book your appointment Today by visiting us online at: http://www.dgcarpetclean.com/
Contact
Dan DOychev
***@dgcarpetclean.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse