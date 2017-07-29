 
D&G Carpet Cleaning Offering Exclusive Cleaning Services In New Orleans

A New Orleans based company, D&G Carpet Cleaning, is offering its exclusive cleaning services to its clients. The company guarantees 100 percent satisfaction and also provides a free estimation of overall cost in advance.
 
 
D&G Carpet Cleaning Team New Orleans
D&G Carpet Cleaning Team New Orleans
 
NEW ORLEANS - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- D&G Carpet Cleaning, a Louisiana based company, is offering unmatched cleaning solutions to its clients with 100 percent guaranteed satisfaction. The cleaning services provided by the company include residential and commercial cleaning, and cleaning as a result of water damage. According to experts, D&G Carpet Cleaning is offering the best rug cleaning services in New Orleans. The company is also certified to use all natural and eco-friendly cleaning products, safe for the well-being of pets, children and adults.

When asked, the spokesperson from the company said, "We are glad to say that our company, D&G Carpet Cleaning, is offering its exclusive cleaning services to people based in New Orleans and nearby areas. With our free cost estimation services, people do not need to worry about huge bills and unexpected costs. We value our customers' time and money and we do keep any charges hidden." He further added, "We are a family owned business and not use contactors, so we take responsibility for everything regarding our services. We aim to keep people happy with our services so they refer us to their friends and family too."

D&G Carpet Cleaning is ranked the best carpet and rug cleaning company in New Orleans, on Yelp and Google. The company has also posted some very useful blogs on its website to teach people tips and techniques that can be used while rug cleaning and more. For more details and updates about the company, people can follow D&G Carpet Cleaning through social media networking including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About D&G Carpet Cleaning

Based in New Orleans, D&G Carpet Cleaning is a family owned business that provides a wide range of cleaning services. The services offered by the company include rug cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, stair cleaning and upholstery cleaning to name a few. Book your appointment Today by visiting us online at: http://www.dgcarpetclean.com/

