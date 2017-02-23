News By Tag
Georgia's Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful Invites Locals to Win Green for Going Green
Eco-focused Nonprofit Kicks Off 2017 Great American Cleanup™ – Gwinnett Challenge
GCB Executive Director, Schelly Marlatt explained, "For the Get Educated category, we feel very important component to being a good environmental steward is to get educated about the environment and the impacts – both positive and negative – we can have on it. By becoming educated, we can help educate others on a variety of subjects of important environmental concern. Get Engaged projects comprise more hands on cleanup endeavors and are really great for families, green teams, neighborhood associations, companies and other groups. Get Inspired projects involves a more creative approach such as a unique or artistic use of a resource, creation of a video to promote sustainability or showing real innovation at home, work or school related to sustainability."
In order to get started, Great American Cleanup participants are asked to visit the event page on the Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful website at www.gwinnettcb.org. There, they can take a pledge of environmentalism, submit a project idea and learn more about Challenge requirements. Cleanup participants have between now and May 31, 2017 to complete their projects and submit the results of their efforts. Final project results and photos documenting their project must be submitted by June 9, 2017 via online Projects Results Form at www.gwinnettcb.org in order to be considered for a cash prize. Winners will be selected by the end of June 2017.
"We're really challenging Gwinnettians to flex their creative muscles for the good of the environment this year during Great American Cleanup 2017," said Marlatt. "We can hardly wait to see the projects submissions at the beginning of June. Good luck everyone!"
About Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful: Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful Services, Inc. (GCB) is a Keep America Beautiful affiliate and award-winning 501(c)(3) charitable organization. It boasts an expansive community-based network dedicated to finding long-term solutions to environmental and quality of life issues through individual action. The organization is guided by a Citizens Advisory Board that represents all sectors of the Gwinnett County community. A nationally recognized leader in creating cleaner, greener and more livable communities throughout Gwinnett, GCB involves more than 100,000 volunteers annually to clean and restore public places, recycle more, protect watersheds and develop the next generation of environmental stewards. To learn more about Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful, please visit www.GwinnettCB.org.
Contact
Kasie Bolling - Content Specialist
Out of Her Mind, LLC
***@outofhermindfreelance.com
