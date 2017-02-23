Country(s)
LumenData Welcomes Stefan Marsland to Its Leadership Team
Stefan Marsland has joined LumenData's Team as Practice Director of Customer Experience.
Stefan joins LumenData with extensive experience in marketing operations strategy, digital marketing, nurture programs, and marketing analytics. He offers a wealth of knowledge in marketing automation platforms, including Oracle Eloqua and Marketo. He has previously managed large scale marketing automation platforms at companies such as CA Technologies, Teradata, Iron Mountain, and American Express.
About LumenData
LumenData is a leading provider of Enterprise Information Management solutions with deep expertise in implementing Data persistence layers for data mastering, prediction systems, and data lakes as well as Data Strategy, Data Quality, Data Governance, and Predictive Analytics. Through a combination of highly trained consultants, strong partnerships, relentless focus on quality and executive oversight, LumenData has successfully delivered planning, implementation, integration, maintenance, and training services to over 50 blue chip clients in various industries.
LumenData's predictive analytics offering enables companies to turn data into actionable insights by leveraging advances in machine learning, big data, and cloud computing.
For more information about LumenData's MDM offerings, please contact info@lumendata.com.
