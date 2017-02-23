News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Excellerate Associates Hosts Small Business Boot Camp with Fundraiser for Girl Scouts
The next time you purchase a box of cookies from a Girl Scout, know that you're investing in her future. There's so much more to it than selling boxes of cookies.
The 2017 cookie season marks the 100th year of the first known sale of cookies by Girl Scouts. A century ago, girls started participating in what would evolve into the largest entrepreneurial training program for girls in the world: the Girl Scout Cookie Program®. Through the program, girls learn the essential skills they need to become effective leaders, manage finances, gain self-sufficiency, and develop confidence in handling money.
Today, nearly 1 million Girl Scouts participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, generating nearly $800 million in cookie sales during the average season. All of the net revenue raised through the Girl Scout Cookie Program—100 percent of it— stays with the local council and troops. With over 50 million households purchasing cookies every season, the irresistible treats can be found nationwide and will continue to help girls take the lead and, ultimately, change the world.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program only helps Girl Scouts earn money for fun, educational activities and community projects, but also plays a huge role in developing successful girl leaders and citizens, which is also part of the Equality for Girls initiative. Girl Scouts cannot achieve its mission effectively as long as girls and women are not equal in our society, and the Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan Council is taking up that challenge.
It may come as no surprise that 75% of women who run successful businesses were Girl Scouts. This year former Girl Scout and entrepreneurial business mentor, Lisa Mininni, President of Excellerate Associates is hosting her annual Wake Up Profitable Boot Camp for Business Owners and a portion of the proceeds for each registration will support Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan. Currently, the organization serves nearly 20,000 girls and 6,000 adult volunteers throughout Michigan.
"We are thrilled to have selected Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan as our 2017 Excellerate Associates Charity of Choice. Each year, we select a non-profit to fundraise at our annual Wake Up Profitable Boot Camp. Giving back is an important part of business success. Girl Scouts taught me at a very early age essential problem solving skills and, most importantly, team work. I'm glad to be able to give back in this way especially given the plans the Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan have in store for their Ypsilanti/Ann Arbor Regional Center."
Small business owners from all over the globe attend the Wake Up Profitable Boot Camp to learn how to scale their business through a unique framework. The Boot Camp for Business Owners will be held on April 27-28, 2017 at Davenport University in Livonia, Michigan. For registration information for the Wake Up Profitable Boot Camp or Excellerate Associates Charity of Choice, visit http://www.ExcellerateAssociates.com.
Lisa Mininni is President of Excellerate Associates, an entrepreneurial and leadership development company based in Michigan. She is the best-selling author of Me, Myself, and Why? The Secrets to Navigating Change and co-author of Leading Women published by Adams Media, which was selected as a featured book on strong female leaders by Barnes & Nobel.
Lisa Mininni, Canton, Michigan
Excellerate Associates
Website: www.ExcellerateAssociates.com
(734) 223-3938
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse