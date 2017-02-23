News By Tag
Abbass Cousins Open Home Helpers in Medina, Ohio
Home Helpers of Medina serves Berea, Brunswick, Columbia Station, Grafton, Hinckley, Lagrange, Litchfield, Lodi, Medina, Olmsted Falls, Spencer, Valley City and the surrounding areas.
Home Helpers is the nation's leading franchise specializing in comprehensive home care for seniors, new mothers and individuals needing recuperative and continuing assistance. Home Helpers also offers Direct Link, its proprietary line of 24/7 medical alert systems, including a fall sensor with GPS locator and an automated medication dispenser.
"When you're looking for caregiving assistance, it's easy to feel overwhelmed or stressed. It's something most of us aren't completely prepared to think about. At Home Helpers, we'll be there in your time of need. Our highly-skilled and compassionate caregivers will treat your family like I'd want my family to be treated and we're located right here in Medina if you ever have questions or concerns," Max said
"We knew, if we were going to into home care, we wanted to franchise with a top notch company. That's why we chose Home Helpers – they're number one in the market and their corporate support and experience can really offer peace of mind for our clients," Mohad added.
Home Helpers of Medina offers free in-home consultations and works with each client to create a flexible, affordable care plan based on a person's individual needs. Services offered include personal care such as grooming, bathing, ambulation, medication management and care management as well as respite care, meal preparation, laundry, light housekeeping, companionship and transportation.
"I lived with and cared for my grandfather for 10 years. Our whole family is in business and we're always looking for new ways to serve the community, so when the idea of opening a Home Helpers came up, I could really relate to the kinds of services we'd be providing and the positive impact Home Helpers could make. It felt like the right fit," Max said.
With Home Helpers, each individual client receives services tailored to meet their specific needs by caregivers who become an extension of their family. Home Helpers' full-range of home care services empower clients to live healthier and more rewarding lives in the privacy, safety and comfort of their own homes.
"We wanted to be involved in the community in a way that really helped people and could make the community stronger – both things we can do through Home Helpers. We have a real drive to make this dream a success and we'll do everything we can to make that a reality, which all starts with having excellent care givers, affordable services and great customer services," Mohad said.
For more information about how Home Helpers can serve you and your family, call (440)532-7599, email 58838@HomeHelpersHomeCare.com or visit http://homehelpershomecare.com/
About Home Helpers
Founded in 1997, Cincinnati-based Home Helpers is one of the nation's leading home care franchises. With an ongoing commitment to helping people live healthier, more independent lives in the comfort of their own homes, Home Helpers works with seniors, new and expectant mothers, those recovering from illness or injury, and individuals facing lifelong challenges. Home Helpers is affiliated with Direct Link, a national provider of 24/7 emergency response systems and vital signs monitoring units. For more information about the company or about how you can open your own Home Helpers franchise, visit www.HomeHelpersHomeCare.com.
Contact
Home Helpers of Medina
Max Abbass or Mohad Abbass
***@homehelpershomecare.com
