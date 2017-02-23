Betsy's Best Appears on ABC News' Carolina Kitchen and the Asheville Marathon at Biltmore Estate

Betsy's Best® Gourmet Nut and Seed Butters celebrates National Nutrition Month with Carolina Kitchen television segments and a display at the Asheville Marathon's Health and Fitness Expo, March 10, at the Doubletree Hotel in Asheville

Betsy Opty

Contact

Steven Hoffman, Compass Natural Marketing

***@compassnaturalmarketing.com Steven Hoffman, Compass Natural Marketing

End

-- Betsy's Best®, maker of nutritious and delicious Gourmet Nut and Seed Butters, can't celebrate enough this month. Showcasing it's nine Carolina Kitchenepisodes on Western North Carolina ABC affiliate WLOS TV and its upcoming participation in the Asheville Marathon and Half at Biltmore Estate's Health and Fitness Expo give a nutritional nod to the company's ongoing health obsession mission.Asheville, North Carolina's Carolina Kitchen is a popular show that airs regularly on WLOS Channel 13 News. The news segment focuses on healthy cooking and eating and Betsy Opyt, President, CEO and Founder of Betsy's Best® Gourmet Nut and Seed Butters, has been invited to appear on the show nine times over the last year and a half to showcase her innovative, easy to prepare recipes using Betsy's Best® nutrient-dense nut and seed butters.A Registered and Licensed Dietitian with a background in clinical nutrition therapy, Certified Diabetes Educator, mother, fitness trainer and former Miss Indiana, it's been Betsy's goal to make a positive impact on how people eat. "It's my intention to share recipes on Carolina Kitchen and elsewhere that are easy to make, family-friendly, healthy and delicious, combined with the versatility of Betsy's Best® Gourmet Nut and Seed Butters," says Betsy.With recipes like Chocolate Strawberry Poppers, Tomato Tulips, Asparagus Rollups and Brussels Sprouts Chopped Salad, "there's a surprisingly healthy idea for just about everyone," she adds. To view all of Betsy's Best Carolina Kitchen episodes visit here.What goes better with healthy eating? Exercise. That's why Betsy and her team will be participating in the 5th annual Asheville Full and Half Marathonat the historic Biltmore Estate. The unique marathon allows runners to wind through paved roads and packed dirt trails to see hardwood forest, meadows, European-style gardens, and extraordinary views of the Biltmore House and Estate. The race draws participants from across the country.Betsy's Best® will be sampling and selling its Gourmet Nut and Seed Butters at the Asheville Marathon and Half at Biltmore Estate's Health and Fitness Expo. The Expo will be held on Friday, March 10 from 11am - 7pm at the Doubletree Hotel located at 15 Hendersonville Rd. Asheville, NC 28803. The Expo is free and open to the public."Focusing on creative, healthy eating and participating in and supporting the Asheville Marathon as a vendor in the Expo is what Betsy's Best® is all about," says Betsy Opyt. "These opportunities showcase our commitment to healthy lifestyles and local communities and to do these things during National Nutrition Month is very fitting," she adds.Betsy's Best® Gourmet Almond Butter in October 2016 was the first recipient of the ChefsBest Quality in Craft Award in a blind taste test by an expert panel of Certified Master Tasters. All Betsy's Best® Gourmet Nut and Seed Butters are Non-GMO Project Verified.Betsy's Best® Gourmet Nut and Seed Butters are available online at www.BetsysBest.comand in leading retailers including Kroger, Whole Foods Market (Florida), Bristol Farms, Ingles Markets, Vons, Ralph's, Lowe's, City Market, King Sooper, Fred Meyer, Pavilions, Harris Teeter and other leading natural, organic and specialty food stores; and through distributors including UNFI, KeHE, Haddon House, Gourmet Merchants and others. The company has expanded from 58 stores at the beginning of 2016 to nearly 2,100 stores in 35 states today. For wholesale inquiries contact info@BetsysBest.com, tel 888.685.8292.Betsy's Best®, maker of nutritious Gourmet Nut and Seed Butters, was founded in 2012 by Registered and Licensed Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator Betsy Opyt. Based in Naples, FL, the company seasons its Peanut Butter, Almond Butter, Sunflower Seed Butter and Cashew Butter with unique flavors and superfoods like cinnamon, chia seeds, and cardamom to create products that are nutritious, delicious and different. The sweet and salty spreads are Non-GMO Project Verified, all natural, gluten-free and palm oil free. Betsy's Best® brands are the initial offerings of Healthy Concepts Food Company, LLC.For more than 60 hand-crafted recipes and to learn more about Betsy's Best® Gourmet Nut and See Butters, visit www.BetsysBest.com and connect on social media - Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.Registered and Licensed Dietitian with a background in clinical nutrition therapy, Certified Diabetes Educator, mother, fitness trainer and former Miss Indiana, Betsy Opyt is the President, CEO and Founder — and the driving force behind Betsy's Best® Gourmet Nut and Seed Butters. She is an active, daily ambassador for the brand. In 2015, the Florida Chapter of American Mothers Inc. named Betsy Florida Young Mother of the Year. As the organization's Florida ambassador, Betsy travels the state to raise awareness of women's issues. Speaking tours are nothing new for Betsy. Crowned Miss Indiana 2000, she spent the year of her reign traveling her home state to inspire and engage children to develop healthier lifestyle habits.