New Radio Show. Straight UP. No Chaser with Dr. Nick and Rhonda Travitt
This weekly one-hour talk show will touch on topics including finances, mental disorders, relationships, businesses, women empowerment, men empowerment, and pretty much everything lifestyle. The Travitts are known to do everything in excellence, in decency and in order while keeping it real, honest and holding nothing back. "They are speaking not only to a community, but they are speaking to the world. They are speaking to generations and are changing lives every day," says Sammi Haynes, Editor in Chief of Sheen Magazine. "Straight UP! No Chaser." will be a show that is based of truth, trust and transparency where listeners can expect nothing less than real and where open honesty is welcome.
"I just want people to know that in all you do, don't do it without God," says Dr. Nick Travitt. "I wanted to do a show where we can just be ourselves and talk about any and everything. I want to create open yet truthful dialogue about issues happening within ourselves and around us." says Dr. Rhonda Travitt
The Travitts are celebrating this new venture with a launch/vision board party. On Saturday March 11th, 2017 guests will be able to meet and greet with the new personalities and talk about their vision and create vision boards to help them propel in life. "If you missed the last vision board party, you missed out on a sweet treat. This is not just your ordinary vision board party. Dr. Rhonda Travitt goes into detail about our lives and the proper steps to get everything that God has promised us. I had an amazing time and I'm excited for the next one," exclaims Author Candace Daly. Tickets are only $10 and can be purchased online at http://rhondatravitt.com/
Listeners can tune into "Straight UP! No Chaser." every Wednesday on www.108praiseradio.com at 7:00 p.m. EST or tune in Facebook LIVE on www.facebook.com/
About 108 Praise Radio:
108PRAISERadio.com, IT'S ALL ABOUT JESUS! We are "voicing the gospel" with a multicultural genre of Christian music, news and entertainment creating a living word fellowship on the world-wide-web. 108PRAISERadio serves as a conduit for aspiring artist to share their faith story and their ministry of music. We promote and broadcast the work of aspiring artists in an effort to add value to these rising stars. 108PRAISERADIO exists as a media broadcasting platform glorifying God through all Gospel Music Genres & Styles and Christian content. Thanks to the collaborative efforts of host, musicians, artist, pastors, venues and Social Media Associates, 108praiseradio.com is impacting it's listeners with gospel platform that is uplifting, encouraging and inspirational. 108 Praise Radio is a Christ-centered radio station that exemplifies Christ and community.
About The Travitts:
Dr. Nick and Rhonda Travitt are both pastors at Restoring The Years Global Ministries. Dr. Rhonda Travitt founded the ministry and preaches the gospel alongside her husband, Dr. Nick Travitt. The Travitts are considered a powerhouse because of their way to encourage nations with their messages. Dr. Rhonda Travitt is the Vice-Chair of Departments for Christian University of Southern Indiana and serves as the Biblical Studies Department Chair for the university while also serving as a Professor. Dr. Travitt is a noted author, entrepreneur, Certified Life Coach, and professional counselor. Dr. Travitt functions as an advisor to ministerial colleagues across the nation as well as a corporate Life Coach and mentor to individuals within a variety of professional arenas, from entertainment to publication to entrepreneurs in the finance and personal care industries. Her commitment to reach the lost expands beyond the lines of age, nationality or gender but to the multitudes who are seeking help. All who know Dr. Nick Travitt can attest that he is a man of few words. However, none can deny the wisdom and authority with which he speaks. A mentor to men of all ages, Dr. Nick Travitt can be found overseeing the Men's Ministry at Restoring The Years Global Ministries as well as conducting weekly discipleship training with men currently enrolled in the outreach program at The Shepherd's Inn of the Atlanta Mission. Dr. Nick Travitt is an active board member for the Music Foundation of America, a nonprofit entity committed to improving the lives of youth through instruction in music and the arts. In 2015 Pastor Nick completed his studies to obtain a Bachelor of Science in Pastoral Ministries and also received a Honorary Doctorate of Divinity. He is also a Certified Life Coach committed to helping God's people experience truth and freedom in all areas of life.
