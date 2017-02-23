News By Tag
Pandamoon Publishing Appoints Jessica Reino as Editor
"With a background in legal work, Reino is often drawn to our mystery and crime titles, offering an extra bit of expertise to those works. We are truly lucky to have her," Kramer added.
When asked why she chose to work for Pandamoon, Reino said, "As both a freelance editor and author, I was intrigued by the way Pandamoon Publishing operates and I knew I needed to be a part of it. Pandamoon is innovative and collaborative and everyone plays an important role in each project. When projects and the people behind those projects are valued, there is no place to go but up. I am very excited to be along for the ride and helping authors get their stories out into the world."
Jessica Reino has found her calling as a children's book author and freelance editor. She enjoys collaborating with authors to see their vision come to life. She has performed editing services for a broad range of industries as well as individual authors. She is a member of The Editorial Freelancers Association and The Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators.
Pandamoon Publishing focuses on publishing quality and unique fiction works and distributes them through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and Ingram, as well as other book distributors and bookstores worldwide, including Powell's and Books-A-Million. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Pandamoon Publishing is dedicated to growing good ideas into great reads…one book at a time. Review copies of our books are available to journalists and qualified reviewers through our media contact. Learn more at http://www.pandamoonpub.com.
Contact
Matt Kramer, Director of Marketing and Sales
Pandamoon Publishing
***@pandamoonpublishing.com
