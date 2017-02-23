News By Tag
SPELLING BEE Design Team Loves the Challenge
He says The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee finds a way to reach everyone. "No matter your background,"
Allison Bauer says she is more than excited to be costuming designing for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. "To make a group of adults look like children but still make it relatable," is her task. "It has been incredibly fun trying to figure out who these characters are and how their clothing reflects them," she said. "The creators of the show did an exceptional job making the characters relatable to children and adults. Being lost in a crowd of siblings, having demanding parents, having parents you wish were there more. These kids are lovable and the songs are contagious.
Alexandra Utpadel is hair and makeup designer. "I think about where these characters have come from, their home lives and internal struggles. Then, I think about what design elements I could put in the hair and makeup that can reveal those insights to the audience. This character has a tighter, hair style, therefore we can infer that she has a more rigid home life. This character's hair is larger than life, therefore they are larger than life. I also need to make sure that my designs correlate with the rest of the production.
Utpadel is confident audiences will love the production. "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a gem. It has the great capacity to move its audience, whether they're falling out of their seats with laughter or reaching into their purses for tissues. The music is a delight. This show? It's in the BEST actors' hands. And that's to say nothing of the incredible directing team and my fellow designers. It's going to be spectacular,"
All of the designers admit to facing challenges.
"How to make pigtails unique again?" Utpadel laughed.
"How to make the clothes look like they belong on the actor wearing them," said Bauer.
Utpadel explained, "This is a high energy production, with incredible stunts and dancing. I had to make sure the designs could withstand cartwheels, trampolines, and even head-banging."
"This is the first time I have ever made tear away clothes or bleach-sprayed a shirt," Bauer said. "It has been a very fun challenge."
Beneze has to design a set of bleachers. "I've never designed a set piece that was actually built from scratch, and since none of us have built bleachers before it's a first for all of us. Also, getting the cast and crew to drink enough juice boxes for me to build a giant juice box made of juice boxes... Yeah, that's happening," he grinned.
Brelby partners with local downtown Glendale businesses to offer more options for audience members. By showing their digital ticket, audiences can receive 10% off of their bill at the Hop Stop Diner, 10% off of any entrée at Haus Murphy's Restaurant, and 10% off of a customer's bill at the Olde Towne Glendale (OTG) Beer & Wine Bar or the Gaslight Inn.
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee plays March 10-11, 17-18, 24-25, 31, April 1 at 7:30PM and March 12, 19, 26 at 2PM. Tickets are available by visiting the official web sit e at brelby.com/tickets. General admission is $25 per performance. Admission to Blacklisters is included in the benefits of Brelby's ShowGO subscription:
