NIVIDOUS to sponsor and exhibit at IBM InterConnect 2017 In Las Vegas, March 19th-23rd

-- Nividous Software Solutions, a global provider of software solutions, outsourced IT services and professional consulting services will be sponsoring and exhibiting on the trade show floor at IBM's largest customer and partner conference of the year, InterConnect 2017. With a projected attendance being somewhere between 20,000 and 25,000 attendees, IBM will once again host its gala customer conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is the premier conference for IBM as it offers partners and customers from around the world an opportunity to see and hear about future developments related to digital transformation, cognitive computing, the Internet of Things and more.At IBM InterConnect 2017, Nividous will showcase more than 6 toolkits and accelerators on IBM BPM, including Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Gamification, Test Automation, Spark UI and Process Analytics. Nividous' decision to sponsor and exhibit at InterConnect 2017 is just one more example of the company's commitment to expand their presence in the U.S. market.Senior executives from Nividous, Kaushal Mashruwala and Shvetal Desai, will both make the trip from India to attend the conference. As for their decision to attend this conference, Kaushal Mashruwala said, "We are a growing company and we have a lot to offer companies throughout the world, but especially in the U.S. market. We have always been one of the very best service offering companies when it comes to Business Process Management services and IBM BPM customers can benefit greatly from our services. Going to InterConnect 2017 is just a good business decision for us." Shvetal Desai feels much the same. When asked for his comments, he merely stated, "These are pivotal times for business and technology and dynamic, growing companies like Nividous can be the 'difference maker' for many businesses needing assistance with their technology. We have always been about building long-term relationships and helping to impact business outcomes for our customers so being at InterConnect just makes sense for us." In addition to Kaushal Mashruwala and Shvetal Desai, key individuals from the growing U.S. operation will also be in attendance at IBM InterConnect 2017.For those of you who will be attending IBM InterConnect 2017, you will be able to find Nividous in Booth S161 in the Cloud section of the Concourse.About NividousNividous is a global solution development and consulting company, specializing in delivering outsourced business solutions that require deep technical knowledge to create proficient processes for businesses. A dynamic and innovative organization, Nividous relies on both proprietary enterprise software platforms available through our partners and open source platforms to deliver business solutions.The Nividous executive team consists of ex-Savvion and Progress Software executives with extensive experiences in Business Process Management, Business Intelligence, and other enterprise software engineering and consulting services. To learn more, go to:www.nividous.com.