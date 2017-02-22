GlamorousGiftIdeas.com Tops the best shopping site...What's not to like!

 
February 2017





HOUSTON - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- GlamorousGiftIdeas.com, known for their commitment to ethical and professional standards, spent two years cultivating the resources to create the perfect product that meets their list of qualifications. The result was Cosmetics, Jewelry, Sunglasses, Clothing, Gloves, Scarfs, baby, and entirely safe friendly products, USA-made, eco-friendly. For their effort, they were featured on many news sites and in a plethora of other publications. Prompted by excited retailers, they've introduced new products and an unprecedented wholesale program that will allow day Jewelry collection and Cosmetics of luxury gift shops access to extraordinary marketing and public relations support.

When shops make the choice to sell Glamorous Gift Ideas Company products, they will benefit from traditional incentives like in-depth training and promotional supplies and materials. But what's innovative is Glamorous Gift Ideas partnership with many retail companies with expert public relations and marketing services, at no extra cost. "The owners of Glamorous Gift Ideas Company are very forward-thinking with this notion of retailer support and it's something I wanted to get behind. They understand that equipping partners with the materials they need to be successful in bringing new clients in the door, is mutually beneficial," says Mary, Buying agent Glamorous Gift ideas.

GlamorousGiftideas.com has made a name for itself by providing effective public relations and marketing solutions to businesses in the beauty and wellness industries, and brings nearly a decade of experience to the table. Partners under the new program will receive free consulting, copy-editing, customized content, and strategic.

Dawn Wright, marketing director had this to say, "We are delighted with our partnership with our growing market share and look forward to introducing their product to the US, Asian, and European market. There is an energy between our brands that we feel will result in a profitable relationship for both of us.

To learn more about our future products and expansion plans.

Please contact our support@glamorousgiftideas.com
Please visit our website www.glamorousgiftideas.com

Media Contact
Mary White
support@glamorousgiftideas.com
