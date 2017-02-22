 
News By Tag
* Energy Efficiency
* Multifamily Housing
* Benchmarking
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Boston
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322


WegoWise Extends its Energy Software Leadership in Multifamily by Achieving 65% Growth in 201

Leading Energy Benchmarking and Building Analytics Company Starts 2017 with the Industry's Largest Number of Multifamily Buildings and Units
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Energy Efficiency
Multifamily Housing
Benchmarking

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Boston - Massachusetts - US

Subject:
Earnings

BOSTON - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- WegoWise, the energy benchmarking and software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that transforms energy savings into business impact, experienced high growth in 2016 across all multifamily housing segments, including market rate, affordable rate, and public housing. The company, which provides energy benchmarking, building analytics, and sustainability reporting services to the most multifamily buildings and units in North America, signed 127 new customers, a 44 percent increase from 2015. In addition, WegoWise's bookings growth was 65 percent higher in 2016 than the previous year. The company's WegoPremium platform—which provides customers with greater visibility into energy spike detection, retrofit return on investment, and portfolio performance—represented 68 percent of all bookings last year, up from 29 percent in 2015. "WegoWise is in a very strong position heading into 2017, providing our multifamily market rate, affordable rate, and public housing customers with significant energy savings that impact all levels of net operating income," said CEO Laila Partridge. "WegoWise, particularly through our WegoPremium platform, provides a three-month on property and portfolio energy savings." About 40 percent of total U.S. energy consumption occurs in residential and commercial buildings. By reducing the amount of energy those buildings consume, WegoWise has the potential to have dramatic effects on buildings' overall environmental, economic, and social sustainability, which increases asset value and operating income.  Since its launch in 2010, WegoWise platforms have helped building owners and managers track, analyze, and achieve energy savings across 50,000 buildings, comprising over two billion square feet and the largest database of multifamily utility data in the world. Partridge, formerly of Code on Technologies, joined the company in 2016, as did Wistar Wood, Vice President of Sales, and Joe Cordo, Vice President of Marketing. The hires were part of WegoWise's 29 percent increase in employee growth in 2016, which included an expansion of its development, customer success, and sales teams. The staff increase accompanied WegoWise's move to a new, expanded workspace in downtown Boston.

Contact
Sonya Levitova
***@berlinrosen.com
End
Source:
Email:***@berlinrosen.com
Tags:Energy Efficiency, Multifamily Housing, Benchmarking
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Boston - Massachusetts - United States
Subject:Earnings
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share