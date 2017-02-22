WegoWise Extends its Energy Software Leadership in Multifamily by Achieving 65% Growth in 201

Leading Energy Benchmarking and Building Analytics Company Starts 2017 with the Industry's Largest Number of Multifamily Buildings and Units

-- WegoWise, the energy benchmarking and software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that transforms energy savings into business impact, experienced high growth in 2016 across all multifamily housing segments, including market rate, affordable rate, and public housing. The company, which provides energy benchmarking, building analytics, and sustainability reporting services to the most multifamily buildings and units in North America, signed 127 new customers, a 44 percent increase from 2015. In addition, WegoWise's bookings growth was 65 percent higher in 2016 than the previous year. The company's WegoPremium platform—which provides customers with greater visibility into energy spike detection, retrofit return on investment, and portfolio performance—represented 68 percent of all bookings last year, up from 29 percent in 2015. "WegoWise is in a very strong position heading into 2017, providing our multifamily market rate, affordable rate, and public housing customers with significant energy savings that impact all levels of net operating income," said CEO Laila Partridge. "WegoWise, particularly through our WegoPremium platform, provides a three-month on property and portfolio energy savings." About 40 percent of total U.S. energy consumption occurs in residential and commercial buildings. By reducing the amount of energy those buildings consume, WegoWise has the potential to have dramatic effects on buildings' overall environmental, economic, and social sustainability, which increases asset value and operating income. Since its launch in 2010, WegoWise platforms have helped building owners and managers track, analyze, and achieve energy savings across 50,000 buildings, comprising over two billion square feet and the largest database of multifamily utility data in the world. Partridge, formerly of Code on Technologies, joined the company in 2016, as did Wistar Wood, Vice President of Sales, and Joe Cordo, Vice President of Marketing. The hires were part of WegoWise's 29 percent increase in employee growth in 2016, which included an expansion of its development, customer success, and sales teams. The staff increase accompanied WegoWise's move to a new, expanded workspace in downtown Boston.