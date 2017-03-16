 
Industry News





WegoWise Joins GRESB as a Real Estate Premier Partner and Data and Service Provider

North America's Leading Energy Benchmarking and Building Analytics Provider Now Available to Over 250 GRESB Members
 
 
BOSTON - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- WegoWise (https://www.wegowise.com/), the largest software-as-a-service (SaaS) energy benchmarking company for multi-family real estate, has joined GRESB (https://gresb.com/) as a Real Estate Premier Partner and Data Provider. With this role, WegoWise is available to assist GRESB participants—including leading property companies and real estate funds—in identifying savings and increasing asset value and operating income through data collection and monitoring environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. GRESB is recognized as the leading global assessment framework of sustainability performance of real estate companies and funds.

"We are excited to join GRESB as a Premier Partner to help global investors increase the efficiency of their buildings and maximize returns," said WegoWise CEO Laila Partridge. "We currently serve the most multifamily buildings and units in North America, and this partnership will allow us to help even more multifamily owners and operators ensure their properties are operating at peak financial and ESG performance."

"Locating, validating, and analyzing asset-level data on energy, water and waste consumption is the single hardest aspect confronted by the private equity firms and REITs that participate in the annual GRESB assessment," said Dan Winters, Head of Americas for GRESB. "Leading companies like WegoWise provide a great business proposition via data-driven utility consumption metrics that identify business opportunities and real risks within real estate portfolios."

WegoWise's energy software and industry expertise, which boasts the largest database of multifamily utility data in the world, can assist companies participating in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment, an annual review of ESG performance and sustainability measures including risk assessments, performance improvement programs, and engagement with the community and tenants.

GRESB offers real estate portfolio managers, real estate debt providers, and infrastructure funds and asset managers a high-level metric to benchmark their ESG performance and sustainability best practices. WegoWise's platforms help participants gather key information needed for the assessment. Valuable indicators including GHG emissions, waste management data, water use, and energy consumption are tracked and formatted for GRESB standards. Efficiency measures and data management systems are also monitored to assess asset value.

With about 40 percent (https://www.eia.gov/tools/FAQs/faq.cfm?id=86&t=1) of total U.S. energy consumption occurring in residential and commercial buildings, WegoWise has the potential to have dramatic effects on buildings' overall environmental, economic, and social sustainability—which increases asset value and operating income. Since its launch in 2010, WegoWise platforms have helped building owners and managers track, analyze, and achieve energy savings across 50,000 buildings, comprising over two billion square feet.

About WegoWise

WegoWise is the nation's leading energy benchmarking, building analytics, and sustainability reporting company, transforming the way multifamily housing and commercial buildings are realizing energy savings to increase operating income and asset value.  Its software-as-a-service platform helps customers achieve environmental, economic, and social sustainability with a return-on-investment in months. For additional information, visit www.wegowise.com.

About GRESB

GRESB is an industry-driven organization committed to assessing the sustainability performance of real estate portfolios -- public, private and direct -- around the globe. The dynamic benchmark is used by institutional investors to engage with their investments with the aim to improve the sustainability performance of their investment portfolio, and the global property sector at large.

Media Contact
Sonya Levitova
646-517-1823
***@berlinrosen.com
