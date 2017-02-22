 
Northwood Estates Coming Soon, Join VIP List

 
 
Now is the best time to reserve your spot at Lennar's Northwood Estates.
Now is the best time to reserve your spot at Lennar's Northwood Estates.
 
EDGEWOOD, Wash. - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Coming soon to Edgewood is Lennar's newest community of Northwood Estates. This community is set to Grand Open later this spring and is now accepting VIP reservations for interested homebuyers and will begin pre-selling next month.

"We are so thrilled for this upcoming community that provides gorgeous mountain views and a great location adjacent to an elementary school," said Bill Salvesen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Seattle. "With only a limited number homesites available, homeshoppers are highly encouraged to join our VIP list, which reserves homesites on a first come, first serve basis."

Northwood Estates will open up later this spring. This luxury community will include a high level of included features and upgrades as standard through the Everything's Included® program. Among the included features are stainless steel appliances that include a double oven and French door refrigerator, a Schlage Sense™ Smart Deadbolt keyless entry systems, tankless water heaters, upgraded cabinetry, front and rear yard landscaping, programmable thermostats and much more.

Homeshoppers have three distinctive and spacious floorplans to choose from that vary in size approximately from 3,017 to 3,264 square feet. The Carnation plan is a two-story home that spans 3,017 square feet and includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a formal dining room and a two-car garage. The Lynden Plan is another two-story home. It provides 3,264 square feet of living space that includes four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.

The Bainbridge Plan is the third and final floorplan available, one of Lennar's revolutionary Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® (http://www.lennar.com/nextgen) floorplans. Designed to accommodate multigenerational and dual living situations, these homes include an attached private suite with its own separate entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette. In total, this home spans 3,183 square feet of living space that includes four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.

Since this community only has 33 homesites, prospective homebuyers should join the VIP list to reserve their home today. To learn more about this community and view floorplans please visit www.lennar.com/northwoodestates.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
