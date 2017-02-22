Advanced Automation Means More Trust in Gluten-Free Products

Today, the demand for gluten-free foods is higher than ever before. As a result, more and more products claiming to be gluten-free enter the market, but not all are safe for those consumers requiring a gluten-free diet for medical reasons. An easy way to identify safe and reliable gluten-free foods is to look for the Gluten-Free Certification Program trademark. An advanced automated integrity management system now brings gluten-free safety to the next level.