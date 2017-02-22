News By Tag
Velas Resorts Strengthens Commitment to Quality in the MICE Industry
The steady growth of the MICE Industry has prompted Velas Resorts to strengthen every effort made, in order to meet and exceed planners and company expectations.
Included among these strategies is the creation of an elite team of Group Sales Specialists titled CLUSTER – Velas Resorts. Composed of Senior Sales Managers, the team is committed to providing personal assistance, prompt response to all inquiries, helping clients find the perfect venue with tailored, budget-conscious programs, and responding to Requests for Proposals from a savvy, panoramic perspective.
The strategy's primary objectives are to:
• Attend to client needs with the highest level of care and skill, making the buying-selling process an enhanced, satisfying experience.
• Maximize the use of the budget assigned to each program, in the highest-quality resorts in Mexico.
• Help clients make a significant impact on those who attend their programs.
• Ensure the goals set for each program are met and surpassed – from Incentive Trips to Meetings and Retreats.
The CLUSTER – Velas Resorts operates under the leadership of Jorge Meraz, Group Director of Corporate International Sales, who has implemented the institutional vision and developed successful strategies for Velas Resorts throughout his nine-year tenure with the company.
The consolidation of the sales force into one specialized team will ensure the effectiveness of the buying-selling process for clients; from the selection of the perfect venue, to the moment a satisfactory negotiation is reached.
This step into technology integration and specialist assistance reflects Velas Resorts' commitment to remaining at the forefront of quality in service, starting with the moment of venue selection.
Media Contact
Claudine Lopez
VR Group Sales Administrative Director
1 888 505 8399
info@velasmeetingsmexico.com
