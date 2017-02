Laser-View Technologies, Inc. joins Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork™ program

Laser-View Technologies, Inc.Crane Sentry® family of overhead crane position and collision monitoring systems will be the first products of their kind to be referenced in the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork™ program

-- Laser-View Technologies, Inc. today announced the company joined Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork™program. Laser-View Technologies' industry-leading Crane Sentry® family of overhead crane position and collision monitoring systems, and in particular the Crane Sentry Location Manager – Rockwell Automation edition overhead crane positioning system, are the first products of their kind to be referenced in the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork program."The introduction of Laser-View Technologies' Crane Sentry family to Rockwell Automation's partner ecosystem fulfills a need for affordable overhead crane position monitoring automation,"said Steven Lubeck, President of Laser-View Technologies."Rockwell Automation partners now have formal access to Laser-View Technologies' industry-leading products for a complete, cost competitive overhead crane automation solution."LASER-VIEW TECHNOLOGIES, INC. was founded in 1999 as an integrator of precision laser micrometers, laser displacement sensors, and machine vision systems. The systems we provide today combine specialized smart software and controls with the measurement sensors, and can be modular, stand-alone, and/or integrated into existing production processes. Visit Laser-View Technologies on the web at www.laser-view.com ( http://laser- view.com/ The Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork program offers global manufacturers access to a collaborative network of companies mutually focused on developing, implementing and supporting best-in-breed solutions to achieve plantwide optimization, improve machine performance and meet sustainability objectives.Rockwell Automation Inc., the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and information, makes its customers more productive and the world more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Rockwell Automation employs over 22,000 people serving customers in more than 80 countries.