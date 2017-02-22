Country(s)
BEST Inc. Puts Semi-Automated Mass Rework Process Online
This new machine was recently put on line at BEST Inc. It can both add flux or paste as well as the pick and place function on a fully populated PCB. This will will speed throughput and reduce the cost of rework.
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- BEST Inc., a provider of PCB rework and repair solutions, solder training as well as PCB rework tools, announces that it has recently taken delivery of a custom semi-automatic rework machine. This machine will allow BEST to provide faster turn, more cost-effective pricing for customers requiring high volume rework projects.
Configured like a pick a place machine, this equipment is well-suited for jobs requiring multiple parts to be placed on to the PCB. It is also well-suited for situations when multiple leadless devices or BGAs need to be removed and replaced. For example, one of the first jobs the rework system was used on was a rework project of 400 boards, each with over 90 component removal and placement locations. If such a project were to be completed by hand over 310 man-days would be required as opposed to 3 weeks using the machine.
The machine has the capability for solder paste dipping for BGA rework, dispensing for automating the underfill, epoxy, solder paste or solder mask deposition processes. This allows for many different rework projects and situations to be accommodated.
With this additional piece of equipment and BEST's other machines, consisting of programmable solder excavation excavation, robotic pick and place/dispense and automated optical inspection systems, large rework projects can be tooled up by BEST Inc.
Laura Ripoli, inside sales manager for BEST's rework and repair area commented that "customers will be better served by these capabilities as we are now able to push down lead times". For more information or to request a quotation please contact Laura Ripoli at extension 33 or at lripoli@solder.net.
A video of the capabilities can be found here:
More information can be found on our web site here:
About Business Electronics Soldering Technologies (BEST)
Headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois BEST is a master IPC-certified solder and wire harness training center certifying students and instructors in IPC-A-620, J-STD-001, IPC-A-610 and IPC 7711/21. In addition BEST is a supplier of PCB rework and repair services as well as tools for those services in the communications, computer, industrial, automotive, avionic and military sectors.
Contact Bob Wettermann, BEST Inc 847.797.9250
www.solder.net
Contact
Bob Wettermann
***@solder.net
