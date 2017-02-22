News By Tag
Piccolo Cafe Founding Location 157 3rd Avenue New York, Adds New Line Of Desserts By Popular Demand
The authentic Italian neighborhood Cafe opened by Michele Casedei Massari @michelecmassari and Alberto Ghezzi @apbyg77 in 2010, will celebrate the beginning of the eighth year of service in the vicinity, with the new dedicated line of desserts.
"We have added the new line of delicious deserts, to answer and provide service to the many loyal customers that enjoy our café every day. The popular request by patrons is an addition to the meal that many prefer. There are those also who prefer and request a decadent sweet treat to enjoy in the afternoon, while sipping a cup of coffee or tea." said Alberto Ghezzi
Michele Casedei Massari states; "There are no dessert places to enjoy in the area, and so we decided to offer desserts all year around, as we did with Gelato during summer months. Our customers very much appreciate the addition to the community that is pleasing for both adults and kids.
Besides the signature Ricotta Cheesecake, Torta della Nonna (a shortbread crust topped with lemon custard and pine nuts ), Nutella Tarts, Mix Berry Crumbles and Tiramisu that are served now at the cafe, Piccolo Cafe will add New York Cheesecake with different toppings, a Napoleon Cake, a Chocolate mousse, and many more.
Piccolo Cafe (http://piccolocafe.us/
Media Contact: info@piccolocafe.us
