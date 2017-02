Hybrid Studios Hosts HSYAT Battle of the Bands 2017

Sundive of Woodbridge High School wins grand prize at annual event

2017 Battle of the Bands copy

Contact

Hybrid Studios

***@hybridstudiosca.com Hybrid Studios

End

-- The Irvine High School Youth Action Team held their annual Battle of the Bands competition on Friday, February 24th at Heritage Park Community Center in Irvine. Bands from across Irvine's school district competed throughout the evening to win recording time in Hybrid's Studio A, and Woodbridge High School's Sundive was chosen as the winner after playing an impressive set to close out the night."Sundive's original music really caught our attention," said Hybrid Manager Mike Miller, "They have a really distinct style, and we think they'll shine in studio. We're absolutely looking forward to working with them!"The 2017 Battle of the Bands marks Hybrid's fourth time sponsoring a HSYAT youth event. The studio provides sound, lighting, and the grand prize of recording studio time for event winners.Hybrid Studios is a fully integrated multimedia production facility in Orange County, CA. Not only does Hybrid feature a state-of-the-art analog & digital recording studio; it also boasts a massive sound stage, including a pre-lit cyclorama. Equipped with the best gear and an experienced staff, Hybrid provides a variety of products and services to clients across the creative spectrum from recording, mixing and mastering to video and photography.For more information about Hybrid Studios, please visit http://www.hybridstudiosca.com/