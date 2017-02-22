News By Tag
Hybrid Studios Hosts HSYAT Battle of the Bands 2017
Sundive of Woodbridge High School wins grand prize at annual event
"Sundive's original music really caught our attention," said Hybrid Manager Mike Miller, "They have a really distinct style, and we think they'll shine in studio. We're absolutely looking forward to working with them!"
The 2017 Battle of the Bands marks Hybrid's fourth time sponsoring a HSYAT youth event. The studio provides sound, lighting, and the grand prize of recording studio time for event winners.
About Hybrid Studios
For more information about Hybrid Studios, please visit http://www.hybridstudiosca.com/
