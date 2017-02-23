News By Tag
Carlisle Webber Joins Fuse Literary as Associate Agent
"Most of us at Fuse have known Carlie for years as she headed up her San Francisco Bay Area-based agency, CK Webber Associates Literary Management,"
Gordon Warnock, the second Co-founder and Partner at Fuse, said, "Carlie has a deep background in library science as well as professional editing, and those skills will blend perfectly for Team Fuse and our clients."
With a Master's degree in Library and Information Science from the University of Pittsburgh and professional certificates in Publishing from New York's Columbia University and Editing from the University of California, Berkeley, Ms. Webber started her career at Writers House and the Jane Rotrosen Agency in New York City.
Her experience as a copy editor for Yen Press, a division of Hachette Book Group, and Spright.com rounds out her impressive resume. She belongs to the American Copy Editors Society and Bay Area Editors' Forum, and she considers herself to be an editorial agent.
"Agenting is an opportunity to be a matchmaker, an advocate for writers, an editor, and one of a team who gets books into the hands of readers," Webber said. "I use my education in editing to help my clients make their manuscripts into the best possible versions of what they can be. Then I get to match manuscripts to editors, just like I recommend books to readers in a library. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to grow more authors' careers in all aspects of book publishing."
As an agent, Carlie primarily seeks commercial adult fiction as well as high-concept middle grade and young adult manuscripts. More on her submission instructions can be found here (http://fuseliterary.com/
ABOUT FUSE LITERARY
Fuse Literary is a new type of hybrid literary agency, blending the knowledge and skills of traditional book publishing with the brash new opportunities engendered by digital publishing, self-publishing, ebooks, social media, and technology. The company has staff in California, New York, Vancouver, Dallas, and Chicago. Founding partners Laurie McLean and Gordon Warnock are joined by agents Connor Goldsmith, Emily Keyes, Michelle Richter, Jennifer Chen Tran, Tricia Skinner, Margaret Bail and Carlie Webber, as well as project manager Laura Cummings, literary assistants Morgan Jerkins and Karly Caserza, agency scout Jen Karsbaek, in-house publicist Estelle Hallick, and a wide-ranging group of interns and readers. For more, visit www.fuseliterary.com or follow us on Twitter @FuseLiterary.
For more information contact:
Gordon Warnock, Fuse Literary, 916-549-5864
Laurie McLean, Fuse Literary, 650-922-0914
