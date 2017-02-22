 
JCB to Partner with Williams Martini Racing

 
 
POOLER, Ga. - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- JCB is entering into a partnership with Williams Martini Racing ahead of the 2017 season. This partnership will offer the company immense opportunities to promote its brand around the world.

As part of the partnership agreement, JCB branding will appear on the Williams Mercedes FW40 chassis and rear-wing end plate from the start of the 2017 season. JCB will also feature on drivers Felipe Massa and Lance Stroll's race suits and helmets, and, from the British Grand Prix onwards, all trackside personnel team kits.

The popularity of Formula One around the globe offers JCB a great opportunity to promote its brand to both new and existing customers and drive sales.

"I am an engineer and a manufacturer and designing and engineering innovative products is at the core of what JCB does," JCB Chairman Lord Bamford said. "We frequently combine our engineering expertise with some of the best automotive technologies which means our machines are very fuel-efficient and intuitive to operate. Our partnership with Williams Martini Racing builds on that innovative and technological link, and our company's long association with motorsport."

"We are delighted to welcome JCB to our family of partners," Claire Williams, Deputy Team Principal, Williams Martini Racing, added. "Engineering and innovation are also at the core of everything we do at Williams, which makes this partnership one of shared values and aspirations. We share a similar drive to continually push boundaries and not rest on our laurels in our desire to be the best. I know this will be a successful partnership for both our brands, and I look forward to embarking on this journey with such a prestigious brand as JCB."

To learn more about JCB and its equipment for the construction, agricultural, industrial, waste/recycling, rental and landscaping industries, visit http://www.jcb.com.

ABOUT JCB:

JCB is a privately-owned, global company that manufactures over 300 different machines from 22 plants on four continents including the United Kingdom, India, Brazil and the United States. Equipment lines offered include: backhoe loaders, Loadall telescopic handlers, excavators, wheel loaders, rough terrain forklifts, compact excavators, skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, compaction equipment and the unique Fastrac tractor. For more information, visit http://www.jcb.com.

Contact
Lynette Von Minden
***@swansonrussell.com
End
