News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
JCB North America Adds Hendershot Equipment Company to Expanding Dealer Network
Hendershot JCB will operate as a division of Hendershot Equipment Company to serve North Central Texas
Hendershot Equipment has served the Texas area since 1990. Hendershot JCB will operate out of both of the dealership's two locations, selling new and used JCB construction equipment and also providing equipment rental, parts and service, support and financing services.
"I am very excited about the addition of the JCB product line to Hendershot Equipment," said Ron Hendershot, President, Hendershot Equipment Company. "With the construction industry taking off in Texas, Hendershot Equipment will now be able to offer our customers sales, parts, service and rental with a respected quality line in JCB construction equipment. We consider ourselves fortunate to have the opportunity to represent such an excellent line of construction equipment."
In addition to both new and used equipment sales and rental, Hendershot JCB will add new mobile technicians that are dedicated to servicing the JCB line of equipment. Hendershot JCB has also adopted JCB's look and brand for its advertising and marketing outreach throughout North Central Texas.
"We are pleased to welcome Hendershot Equipment to the JCB family," said Christian Baillie, JCB's Vice President of Construction Equipment Dealer Sales. "Ron Hendershot and his team have a solid understanding of the increased performance and productivity attributes of JCB equipment, and we are all excited to make our equipment available to even more customers in the Texas market."
For more information about Hendershot JCB, visit http://www.hendershotjcb.com. To learn more about JCB and its equipment for the construction, agricultural, industrial, waste/recycling, rental and landscaping industries, visit http://www.jcb.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse