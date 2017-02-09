 
News By Tag
* Construction Equipment
* Heavy Equipment
* Agriculture
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Pooler
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109

JCB North America Adds Hendershot Equipment Company to Expanding Dealer Network

Hendershot JCB will operate as a division of Hendershot Equipment Company to serve North Central Texas
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Construction Equipment
* Heavy Equipment
* Agriculture

Industry:
* Construction

Location:
* Pooler - Georgia - US

Subject:
* Joint Ventures

POOLER, Ga. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Hendershot Equipment Company, LLC, a premier agriculture equipment dealership with locations in Stephenville and Decatur, Texas, has added a new, JCB-dedicated division to its operations, Hendershot JCB. The new division will carry a variety of JCB's industry-leading construction equipment, including backhoe loaders and telehandlers, rough terrain forklifts, wheel loaders, mini excavators and the world's safest and most innovative skid steers and compact track loaders with unique side-entry doors and a patented, single-arm PowerBoom.

Hendershot Equipment has served the Texas area since 1990. Hendershot JCB will operate out of both of the dealership's two locations, selling new and used JCB construction equipment and also providing equipment rental, parts and service, support and financing services.

"I am very excited about the addition of the JCB product line to Hendershot Equipment," said Ron Hendershot, President, Hendershot Equipment Company. "With the construction industry taking off in Texas, Hendershot Equipment will now be able to offer our customers sales, parts, service and rental with a respected quality line in JCB construction equipment. We consider ourselves fortunate to have the opportunity to represent such an excellent line of construction equipment."

In addition to both new and used equipment sales and rental, Hendershot JCB will add new mobile technicians that are dedicated to servicing the JCB line of equipment. Hendershot JCB has also adopted JCB's look and brand for its advertising and marketing outreach throughout North Central Texas.

"We are pleased to welcome Hendershot Equipment to the JCB family," said Christian Baillie, JCB's Vice President of Construction Equipment Dealer Sales. "Ron Hendershot and his team have a solid understanding of the increased performance and productivity attributes of JCB equipment, and we are all excited to make our equipment available to even more customers in the Texas market."

For more information about Hendershot JCB, visit http://www.hendershotjcb.com. To learn more about JCB and its equipment for the construction, agricultural, industrial, waste/recycling, rental and landscaping industries, visit http://www.jcb.com.
End
Source:
Email:***@swansonrussell.com Email Verified
Phone:4024376457
Tags:Construction Equipment, Heavy Equipment, Agriculture
Industry:Construction
Location:Pooler - Georgia - United States
Subject:Joint Ventures
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
JCB North America News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share