Home Helpers of Hendersonville Under New Ownership
Home Helpers of Hendersonville, which serves Arden, Brevard, East Flat Rock, Flat Rock, Etowah, Fletcher, Hendersonville, Horse Shoe, Mills River, Pisgah Forest, Zirconia and the surrounding areas, has been in operation in the area since 2000 and Warlick purchased the business in mid-January. After taking a little time to settle in, Warlick announced the ownership change this month.
"I'm passionate about helping people, I love working with seniors and I have a background focused on care, so Home Helpers was really a perfect fit for me on a personal and professional level," Warlick said. "I'm thrilled to have taken over the reins of such a trusted, professional and well-respected company."
Home Helpers is the nation's leading franchise specializing in comprehensive home care for seniors, new mothers and individuals needing recuperative and continuing assistance. Home Helpers also offers Direct Link, its proprietary line of 24/7 medical alert systems, including a fall sensor with GPS locator and an automated medication dispenser.
Warlick has a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of South Carolina. After counseling abused women for a year, she went on a sabbatical, attended massage school and, in 1990, opened Evergreen Holistic Health. She sold her practice in 2011 and went into property management until 2015, which she did until shortly before taking over Home Helpers of Hendersonville. Warlick is joined at the Home Heleprs helm by her office manager, Debe Nowicki, who had her own health care agency for 25 years. Warlick and Nowicki are also both members of Zonta International, a worldwide organization of executives in business and the professions working together to advance the status of women.
Home Helpers of Hendersonville offers free in-home consultations and works with each client to create a flexible, affordable care plan based on a person's individual needs. Services offered include personal care such as grooming, bathing, ambulation, medication management and care management as well as respite care, meal preparation, laundry, light housekeeping, companionship and transportation.
"We don't want to just be caregivers – we want to be an extension of our clients' families. This business isn't just about doing a job. It's about creating a relationship that everyone can benefit from. I think it's almost important to let people know that, when we hire caregivers, we only hire people we'd trust in our own home. If we don't want someone caring for our loved ones, we won't send them to care for you either," Nowicki said.
With Home Helpers, each individual client receives services tailored to meet their specific needs by caregivers who become an extension of their family. Home Helpers' full-range of home care services empower clients to live healthier and more rewarding lives in the privacy, safety and comfort of their own homes.
For more information about how Home Helpers can serve you and your family, call (828)694-0000, email 57617@HomeHelpersHomeCare.com or visit http://homehelpershomecare.com/
About Home Helpers
Founded in 1997, Cincinnati-based Home Helpers is one of the nation's leading home care franchises. With an ongoing commitment to helping people live healthier, more independent lives in the comfort of their own homes, Home Helpers works with seniors, new and expectant mothers, those recovering from illness or injury, and individuals facing lifelong challenges. Home Helpers is affiliated with Direct Link, a national provider of 24/7 emergency response systems and vital signs monitoring units. For more information about the company or about how you can open your own Home Helpers franchise, visit www.HomeHelpersHomeCare.com.
Contact
Home Helpers of Hendersonsville
Leigh Warlick
***@homehelpershomecare.com
