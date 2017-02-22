 
Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322


Oaxis Launches InkCase IVY —The iPhone 7-Compatible Personal Assistant

Smart case features E-Ink screen designed to conserve phone battery and serve users daily reminders, tasks, and notifications
 
 
SINGAPORE - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Oaxis, a leading consumer technology company with 29 iF product design awards, today announced the launch of pre-orders for its InkCase IVY. The iPhone 7 smart case offers users protection and style as well as an unprecedented level of functionality with its E-Ink display specifically designed for optimal digital assistance.

Adding only 3.1mm of thickness to the iPhone, InkCase IVY maintains its predecessor's high-quality E-Ink display. The 2.13-inch screen possesses anti-glare properties,diminishing eyestrain and allowing users to consult their InkCase IVY with ease.

InkCase IVY will display the time, fitness activities, and scannable membership barcodes, as well as manage to-do lists, issue calendar reminders, and receive select notifications from the user's identified favorite contacts. Users can also express their mood by selecting unique styles and images for display on the E-Ink screen. With a single charge, InkCase IVY has enough power for up to two months.

InkCase IVY is also packed with drop protection. Utilizing BubblePro Technology, InkCase IVY is constructed from millions of locking Micro Weaves that absorb energy from impact, giving users the ultimate peace of mind.

InkCase IVY for iPhone 7 is available for pre-order in four finishes: black and white at $49 (regularly $69), and two special edition wood finishes of black and rosewood, and white and maple wood, for $52 (regularly $75). Pre-order shipments will be sent out starting Friday, March 31.

For more information and for pre-orders, visit: http://oaxis.com/inkcase-ivy

About Oaxis

An award-winning technology company, Oaxis is a known leader in the consumer electronics space for their innovative products and software platforms. Established in Singapore, Oaxis harnesses its core values of Design, Innovation, and Technology, to utilize the latest technologies for practical use. Oaxis is currently owned by Gajah and has previously been recognized for the award-winning InkCase, a second screen for smartphones.

For more information about Oaxis, please visit www.oaxis.com, www.facebook.com/oaxis, and www.twitter.com/_oaxis.

Media Contact

Beth Gard

bethg@lotus823.com (mailto:erinc@lotus823.com)

(732)-212-0823

Source:Oaxis
Email:***@lotus823.com
Posted By:***@lotus823.com Email Verified
