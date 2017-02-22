 
A New Player At The Outsource Development Market – Roobykon Software

 
 
KHARKOV, Ukraine - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Roobykon Software, leading development team, went beyond home market and aims new customers all over the globe. The range of company's activities is vast and includes web design & development, applications & software development, the field of online games. Due to the wide range of capabilities, and years of successful work, the company decided to move ahead to the external markets.

Since 2011 Roobykon Software has been partnering with businesses from ambitious startups to large organizations to help them optimize brand efficiency, accelerate growth and innovation, and deliver new ideas to the market. At the same time, it always offers full lifecycle project implementation and consulting services (https://roobykon.com/services). The team of software gurus takes projects at any stage and bring them to a successful conclusion, even if they were previously failed by others.

The company positions itself, as a strong squad of the brightest and inquiring minds in the industry, who build tight partnership and trusting relationships with customers, to understand their needs and deliver intuitive software. "Precisely because of the people for whom development has become a lifestyle, the Roobykon Software exceeds demands, drives success and rapidly moves forward," appropriately observes Konstantin Dynda, Roobykon's CTO.

At the recent time Roobykon has already built a solid portfolio (https://roobykon.com/portfolio) and can truly proud of years cooperation with such successful companies as Global Revgen – delivers digital media consultancy and marketing campaign execution, Life Sherpa – provides a range of financial and credit services, Burst SMS – Australia's smartest online sms service and many others. But appetites of these IT enthusiasts are growing quickly and, they're actively seeking for new challenges to tackle.

Visit Roobykon at https://roobykon.com/ to learn more.

Roobykon Software / Julia Chernykh
***@roobykon.com
Source:
Email:***@roobykon.com Email Verified
