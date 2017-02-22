News By Tag
Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services to Invest in Stressed Infrastructure Assets in India
As per the company's statement, the collaboration's objectives bring into line closely with the objectives of the Government of India and RBI in resolving stressed infrastructure assets, that cause concern in the banking system.The stressed assets through sectors now stand at over 12% of the total loans in the banking system.
The IL&FS collaboration with LONE STAR is strategic and presents the potential to attract substantial foreign direct investment (FDI) into India, said Ravi Parthasarathy, chairman, IL&FS.
The American private equity firm LONE STAR invests in real estate, equity, credit and other financial assets globally, on behalf of its limited partners which include pension funds for public sector and corporate employees and retired persons. The company has till date closed over 1,350 transactions with an aggregate purchase price of USD 180 billion.
The IL&FS is a leading infrastructure financing and developmental institutions in India, having been built a strong portfolio of infrastructure projects aggregating to USD 25 billion. Its roads company IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd is the largest operator of build, operate, transfer (BOT) road assets in the country.
