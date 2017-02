Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services to Invest in Stressed Infrastructure Assets in India

IL&FS investing in India

Contact

Pinnacle Market Investment Advisory

9039035252

***@pinnaclefinancial.in Pinnacle Market Investment Advisory9039035252

End

-- Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited (IL&FS) has said that the company has framed a joint investment platform with American private equity company LONE STAR for stressed infrastructure projects across India. Both the companies have collaborated to jointly invest USD 550 million, which could result in asset purchases of up to USD 2.5 billion. The collaboration will help banks, sponsors and asset reconstruction companies to recycle capital and help reinvest capital in new projects.As per the company's statement, the collaboration's objectives bring into line closely with the objectives of the Government of India and RBI in resolving stressed infrastructure assets, that cause concern in the banking system.The stressed assets through sectors now stand at over 12% of the total loans in the banking system.The IL&FS collaboration with LONE STAR is strategic and presents the potential to attract substantial foreign direct investment (FDI) into India, said Ravi Parthasarathy, chairman, IL&FS.The American private equity firm LONE STAR invests in real estate, equity, credit and other financial assets globally, on behalf of its limited partners which include pension funds for public sector and corporate employees and retired persons. The company has till date closed over 1,350 transactions with an aggregate purchase price of USD 180 billion.The IL&FS is a leading infrastructure financing and developmental institutions in India, having been built a strong portfolio of infrastructure projects aggregating to USD 25 billion. Its roads company IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd is the largest operator of build, operate, transfer (BOT) road assets in the country.For Best Advisory Services, Please Visit us at http://www.pinnaclefinancial.in/