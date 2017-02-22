

Kat&Jared Release Their Jubilant Debut Single, "in Awe" To Radio 1 2 The Kat&Jared EP is available now Jared and Kat TEMPLE, Texas - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Husband-and- wife duo Jared and Kat Hartmann, knew early on that their faith and love of music would drive their future together. Today, that bond has helped to create a new album full of uplifting tracks that honor the passion and purpose with which they live their lives. Their first single, "In Awe," is the perfect embodiment of that spirit.



"In Awe" was written by Kat&Jared and inspired by the realization that the same epiphanies of faith that had moved them as individuals could be shared with a wider audience. The words flowed easily: "You are always chasing after/pulling at my heart/You see revival in me/Your light cuts through the dark." Add in Kat's soaring, luminous vocals, Jared's dynamically rhythmic guitar, and a brilliant soul-stirring melody, and you can't help but feel infused with energy that reaches all the way to your heart. Kat&Jared are going for adds with "In Awe" today via Play MPE at Christian, Christian CHR, Christian Praise & Worship, and Christian Hot AC formatted radio stations.



Watch the video about "In Awe"







About Kat&Jared:

Before starting their family, the Hartmann's spent 8 years on the road touring with Jared's platinum-selling band, Flyleaf. Those long days of sold-out gigs and enthusiastic performances helped them hone not only their musical skills but their idea of what kind of music they really want to play. For this couple, there is a message, a mission, a desire to spread hope and light, and they're doing it with every heartfelt note. Kat&Jared released their debut self-titled indie/ worship EP earlier this month.



What others are saying about the Kat&Jared EP:

"This is the type of music I can only hope will be played in heaven. Once you listen you cannot help but feel excited and encouraged." — Josh Belcher, RockinGodsHouse.com



"With guitar-driven melodies, reverent lyrics and moments of heartfelt worship all in the same mix, Kat&Jared's debut has something for everyone to enjoy and shows why they may soon be a force to be reckoned with in the worship genre." — Caitlin Lassiter, NewReleaseToday.com



"The EP brings a masterful blend of intimate worship with a pop sensibility that serves to confirm Jared's versatile talent. This project will quickly and easily reside in your worship playlists and certainly whet your appetite for more offerings from them in no time." — Kevin Sparkman, CCM Magazine



There are few things Kat&Jared love more than bringing their music straight to the people who need to hear it most. Kat&Jared are looking forward to be playing at SXSW next month and kicking off a tour across the southeast this summer including Atlanta Fest.



Contact

Natives Music Group

jeff@nativesmusicgroup.com



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12622953/1

https://www.prlog.org/ 12622953/2 Natives Music Group End -- Husband-and-wife duo Jared and Kat Hartmann, knew early on that their faith and love of music would drive their future together. Today, that bond has helped to create a new album full of uplifting tracks that honor the passion and purpose with which they live their lives. Their first single, "In Awe," is the perfect embodiment of that spirit."In Awe" was written by Kat&Jared and inspired by the realization that the same epiphanies of faith that had moved them as individuals could be shared with a wider audience. The words flowed easily: "You are always chasing after/pulling at my heart/You see revival in me/Your light cuts through the dark." Add in Kat's soaring, luminous vocals, Jared's dynamically rhythmic guitar, and a brilliant soul-stirring melody, and you can't help but feel infused with energy that reaches all the way to your heart. Kat&Jared are going for adds with "In Awe" today via Play MPE at Christian, Christian CHR, Christian Praise & Worship, and Christian Hot AC formatted radio stations.Before starting their family, the Hartmann's spent 8 years on the road touring with Jared's platinum-selling band, Flyleaf. Those long days of sold-out gigs and enthusiastic performances helped them hone not only their musical skills but their idea of what kind of music they really want to play. For this couple, there is a message, a mission, a desire to spread hope and light, and they're doing it with every heartfelt note. Kat&Jared released their debut self-titled indie/ worship EP earlier this month.— Josh Belcher, RockinGodsHouse.com— Caitlin Lassiter, NewReleaseToday.com— Kevin Sparkman, CCM MagazineThere are few things Kat&Jared love more than bringing their music straight to the people who need to hear it most. Kat&Jared are looking forward to be playing at SXSW next month and kicking off a tour across the southeast this summer including Atlanta Fest. katandjaredmusic.com Source : Kat&Jared Email : ***@nativesmusicgroup.com Tags : Christian Music , Sxsw , Christian Radio Industry : Music Location : Temple - Texas - United States Subject : Projects Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number Natives Music Group News Kat&Jared Debut EP Release Party is February 4th, 2017

