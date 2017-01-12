News By Tag
Kat&Jared Debut EP Release Party is February 4th, 2017
Jared Hartmann of Flyleaf teams up with his wife Kat for the launch of their first EP. The Kat&Jared EP is a collection of songs that chronicle the journey they have been on over the years. Kat&Jared will play their EP live with a full band.
Kat&Jared, Kat and Jared Hartmann, are worship leaders and songwriters whose passion is to help people discover the life that comes from friendship with God and spending time in His presence. Kat and Jared spent the first nine years of their marriage traveling the world with Flyleaf, a platinum selling rock band from Texas, of which Jared was a founding member, songwriter, and guitarist. During their time with Flyleaf they saw thousands of lives transformed by the Gospel message brought through music, and developed a deep hunger to help others discover their unique value and purpose. "At the beginning of 2016, we really got a new sense of passion and excitement for our music. We really feel like God gave us these songs. Some of them were written a long time ago and we reworked them, made them new and exciting. We really feel like this is the time for us to release these songs, we feel like God has had us in a waiting period and now it is time to be released." - Jared Hartmann
Currently, Kat and Jared lead worship at Bethel Church based in Temple, TX and oversee a worship ministry of over 40 people. Their debut EP is a small collection of songs that celebrate the power that changed their lives: an invitation to enter into the presence of Jesus Christ and discover a joyous, abundant life.
The EP Release Party will kick off at 5:30pm with the Fire Street Pizza food truck and backyard family games. Opening for Kat&Jared will be a Natives Live acoustic set, admission is free. There will be a live full band performance of the five song "Kat&Jared"
The Epicenter at Bethel Church is located at 22621 SE HK Dodgen Loop, Temple, TX 76502
For more information on Kat&Jared visit http://www.katandjaredmusic.com
Kat&Jared "Who We Are" Commentary Video: http://www.katandjaredmusic.com/?
The "Kat&Jared"
We Adore You
Hallelujah
We Want To Know You
In Awe
You Amaze Me
Kat&Jared
Lead Vocals/ Acoustic guitar: Kat Hartmann
Electric guitar: Jared Hartmann
Bass guitar: Jonathan Bustos
Keys: Andy McAfee
Drums: Gedden Gibson
Backing Vocals: Ashton Burnett and Heidi Alaniz
Recorded at: Natives Studio
Recorded and Produced by: Jared Hartmann and Kat Hartmann
Mixed by: Mark Troth Lewis and Dave Hidek
Mastered by: Garrett Haines
Record Label: Natives Music Group
About Kat&Jared:
About The Natives: The Natives are a collection of worship leaders, musicians and artists with a passion for kingdom culture and hearts for helping people to discover joyous life.
