News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Spare Tyre—It Is There but It Is Not There
There is more to someone/something than meets the eye. Since the idea of "self" sizes up people and situations quite quickly, and often with judging, blaming or complaining, one fails to see that there is often more to it than what is seen at that time. It's not about getting over or rid of what is generating stressful thoughts and feelings, it's about learning, growing, and expanding through them, and even befriending them. Many fail to see how the universe is trying to help in wonderful ways. But if done right, it is easy to move from the small picture zone to the big picture zone.
Celebrities are not the only one who can celebrate life in the form of a memoir. Every story is worth narrating, especially if narrated with gratitude and a good deal of humor.
The Spare Tyre does exactly this. It is a charming collection of recollections of a life well-lived and narrated even better. People from all walks of life will be able to relate to the characters and events in this book, a few moments is what required to go on a freewheeling journey of memories with this book.
This book is the maiden attempt of R. Balasubramaniam Iyer, as an author.
The book is available to be bought from online portals such as Amazon, Flipkart, Shopclues, Paytm and Infibeam, and internationally from Amazon.com.
Notion Press has been the backbone of many authors' growth by providing them with its unique Author Incubation Program, which provides the right platform to get published and sell a number of copies in the market. It has been acknowledged by many as a very helpful tool to showcase their talent in this very challenging field of books and publishing.
https://notionpress.com/
Contact
Notion Press, Chetpet, Chennai
***@notionpress.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse