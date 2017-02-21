 
Industry News





Terri Murphy Looks At Social Media Tips For Small Businesses

 
Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Have you taken any steps to improve your sales numbers in 2017? Regardless of how well things went last year, everybody could stand to improve upon their numbers. And, for some, this year will determine the direction that their business is able to go in the future. Did you know that what you put on social media can make all the difference for your brand? Terri Murphy recently took a look at social media marketing tips that can help you improve.

• Obviously, the first step is actually having a social media presence in the first place. In today's world, it is a disqualifying attribute if you can't be found on any social media platform. A lack of presence will make customers question your legitimacy, so be prepared with established profiles.

• You have probably heard of the old statement about not being able to please all of the people, all of the time. That means you will always benefit from picking a target audience, and creating a message that is tailored towards them.

• People enjoy seeing personality in your social media messages, which is why running your post by 10 different people can be a mistake. That is the way things become overprocessed, and even robotic sounding.

In this industry, it is very difficult to stand out without the right approach. Terri Murphy will help you figure out how dynamic and engaging presentations can make a major difference. Contact her, today, and get the process started.

For more information visit http://www.terrimurphy.com.
Source:Terri Murphy
