News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Miley's Heart Declares Monday Day of Returns
Miley's Heart seeks to Heal Hearts 365 days everyday from the rising of the sun to the going down of the same spreading love to everyone everywhere is the name of the game! Encourages returning to outdates and unfinished Boss business on Mondays
February 27 is the 58th day of the year with 307 days remaining until New Year 2018. According to Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia, this date is more likely to fall on a Monday, Wednesday or Saturday - today just happens to be a Monday and its called a Miley Monday, returning to unfinished business good or bad right or wrong. Consider humble, what it means the act of humility and outdated apology with a gift? Make someone smile, They may be crying inside? #mileysheart
On this day in 1951 the 22nd Amendment to the United States Constitution limiting Presidents to two terns, 1991 President George H.W. Busch announced Gulf War Kuwait was liberated? Joanne Woodward (1930) & Elizabeth Taylor (1932), actresses were born and Majuba Day in South Africa. Trending is Pokemon Day commemorating launch of very1st Pokemon Games in Japan way back in 1996, how about that for a Day of Return? http://www.pokemon.com/
Calling ALL Love Ambassadors mortal super heroes and the Boss in you to show love on purpose 365 days everyday, join Miley's Heart "private" Facebook Group to share your thoughts on returning to unfinished Boss business as you lead others toward love. Here's a safe place back to the Boss in you: https://www.facebook.com/
Monday is often times referred to as hum drum and without welcome, at least for employees, but in the BOSS life, that's far from true. Monday means business and great opportunity to return to things not completed, goals not met, phone calls not returned, unfinished to-do items. Going back completing/meeting goals early Monday kick starts big things coming because you've made room for the new. Finished is better than perfect, so get her done get ready and get going and before tomorrow or new business.
Miley's Heart @ Day of Return means quietly thinking priorities setting new goals calling STRATEGY without interruption, meditating and/or praying. Mull it over a bit, whatever is hardest to complete and ponder for a while those things needing a return, re-think, or a re-work. Re-read this release then share with others now spreading good news, love and ways to share your love, money and time toward healing hearts 365 days everyday @ Miley's Heart.
President Barack Obama enjoys quiet and sacred time daily, a brilliant mind and awesome person who accomplished his height is unheard of, finds time everyday to have dinner with his wife and daughters. He's sacrificed his life for a vision with guts. Even he believes in the power of prayer and credits GOD for blessings knows faith and attends church services as a Christian.
Mr. President's speech at his final National Prayer Breakfast February 4, 2016 includes a Bible verse from Timothy II: For God has not given us the spirit of fear but of power and love and of a sound mind. Then went on to teach how to be successful, you go back to de-brief take a breath then proceed, now here's a Boss who can and will get the job done, ask Osama Bin Ladin. Basically preach his initial sermon, a much watch! https://www.youtube.com/
Miley Mondays help folks get Back to Boss holding accountability high forcing positive change for anyone close to a Boss. Remember Monday is hereby now declared as Day of Return, go for you plus someone else. Need gifts? Visit Miley's Heart Healing Designs @ShopVida: https://
Happy Monday, Love Miley's Heart: https://www.facebook.com/
Media Contact
Patrina Reddick, MSW
203-617-8839
***@aol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 27, 2017