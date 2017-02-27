 
SAP S4HANA ABAP Certification based Online Training Course by Corporate Experienced Trainer

Hub4tech – live online certification based training and assessment platform
 
PHILADELPHIA - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Hub4tech.com offers Instructor Led SAP S4HANA ABAP Live Online Training Course by Corporate Experienced Trainer

In this course the students will learn knowledge required to design and develop an SAP Smart Business Application platform.

They will also learn how to analyze and identify customer business requirements in order to develop a solution using the concepts of High Availability of Lifecycle Management.

Students will use a case study to design, develop, build, and troubleshoot an Application.

Students will produce a content management plan using advanced software life cycle management concept.

SAP S4HANA ABAP Course Curriculum

Module 1. Overview of SAP HANA

Module 2. Introducing the Development Environment

Module 3. Database Programming Using SAP NetWeaver AS ABAP

Module 4. View Modeling in SAP HANA Studio

Module 5. Programming Options in SAP HANA

Module 6. Application Transport

Module 7. Runtime and Error Analysis with SAP HANA

Module 8. Sample Scenario: Optimizing an Existing Application

Module 9. Text Search and Analysis of Unstructured Data

Module 10. Integrating Analytical Functionality

Module 11. Decision Tables in SAP HANA

Module 12. Function Libraries in SAP HANA

Module 13. Sample Scenario: Development New Application

Module 14. Practical Tips

For SAP S4HANA ABAP Online Training –

http://www.hub4tech.com/erp-and-crm/sap-s4hana-abap-training

Hub4Tech
9069139140
info@hub4tech.com
Source:Hub4Tech
Email:***@hub4tech.com
Posted By:***@hub4tech.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Feb 27, 2017
