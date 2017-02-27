SAP S4HANA ABAP Certification based Online Training Course by Corporate Experienced Trainer

Hub4tech – live online certification based training and assessment platform

Contact

Hub4Tech

9069139140

info@hub4tech.com Hub4Tech9069139140

End

-- Hub4tech.com offers Instructor Led SAP S4HANA ABAP Live Online Training Course by Corporate Experienced TrainerIn this course the students will learn knowledge required to design and develop an SAP Smart Business Application platform.They will also learn how to analyze and identify customer business requirements in order to develop a solution using the concepts of High Availability of Lifecycle Management.Students will use a case study to design, develop, build, and troubleshoot an Application.Students will produce a content management plan using advanced software life cycle management concept.Module 1. Overview of SAP HANAModule 2. Introducing the Development EnvironmentModule 3. Database Programming Using SAP NetWeaver AS ABAPModule 4. View Modeling in SAP HANA StudioModule 5. Programming Options in SAP HANAModule 6. Application TransportModule 7. Runtime and Error Analysis with SAP HANAModule 8. Sample Scenario: Optimizing an Existing ApplicationModule 9. Text Search and Analysis of Unstructured DataModule 10. Integrating Analytical FunctionalityModule 11. Decision Tables in SAP HANAModule 12. Function Libraries in SAP HANAModule 13. Sample Scenario: Development New ApplicationModule 14. Practical Tips