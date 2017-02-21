News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Various Courses at CTS College
Educational opportunity in Trinidad is by a well-structured school education system. The system equips students with primary and secondary education in public schools and is free.
Students have different learning style and not every offering of a programme may be best suited to you. Some students can thrive in most environments therefore they need something more than just a good classroom fit. Some students need a lot of teacher guidance and hand holding to get thru the programme. CTS College has excelled in these areas. Our excellent pass rates and world prize winners are indicators of a school that excels in the academics. Our award-winning student support system is a wonderful reminder that we put students first.
Our lecturers go beyond the call to ensure students have all the tools they need to succeed within the classroom. Our programme managers ensure that students are individually cared for; any request required is just an email away – it is like a concierge service we offer to our students. Our Social Events Committee (SEC) ensure your indulgence at the college takes a whole new level – from hiking trips, to movie nights, to sport and family day, to lip sync battles and a whole lot of community service such as beach clean-up and charitable work such as donating over 40 hampers to needy families during out last Christmas Hamper drive.
Our relatively small student population means that you are not lost in the crowd. It's like they say, "everybody knows your name and they're always glad you came". Most of our students' feedback speaks of the strong family-like environment at CTS College. Did I mention, we also have free tea and coffee for our students, staff and visitors?
In summary, when choosing your future, make sure to choose a college that has a strategic fit in your life. One that offers you the exposure to the things you like to do that can be mixed into the monotony you will surely face while doing a programme. Find a college with a culture that entices you, where your voice is heard and that is aligned to your belief system and one that puts you at the top of their list. Visit us at http://www.ctscbcs.com (CTS College), where it is all about you!
Contact
CTS College / Ravi Ragoonath
868 671-2551
***@ctscbcs.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse