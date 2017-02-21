LPU students will be able to study a semester or longer in Canadian University

•Aim was to seek collaborative opportunities in the academics and allied areas between Canadian University and LPU

-- Four-Member high profiled delegation from Canada under the leadership of Consul General of Canada visited Lovely Professional University (LPU) for collaborative academic efforts, research & development between the Canadian University & LPU. The efforts are to be focused on different areas of common interest, including 'student & faculty exchange; research programs; and, post graduate opportunities with Lethbridge University and Lakehead University of Canada. Canadian delegation was comprised of Consul General Mr Christopher Gibbins (Consulate General, Canada, in India); Trade Commissioner (Government of Canada) Mr Gurbans Sobti; President and Vice-chancellor of University of Lethbridge Dr Mike Mahon; and, Chairman Mainstreet Equity Corporation Mr Bob Dhillon. The Canadian delegation met LPU Chancellor Mr Ashok Mittal and held mutual discussions.Appreciating research & study environment and infrastructure at LPU, and feeling excited about possible tie-up, Consul General Mr Gibbins shared: "We feel that working with LPU will certainly enhance many prestigious opportunities for the students. We hope great works with LPU in diverse academic and research areas." Informing about Lethbridge University, Dr Mahon told that it is one of Canada's top- ranked universities and leading research institutions, and is a home to leading research institutes across disciplines. The university's motto "let there be light" refers to the illumination that comes from research and learning. Mr Bob, who has been named as 'Business Man of the Year', shared his thoughts about strong growth, innovative strategies and clear market leadership which all ought to be put in the minds of the students. This delegation has been so far the biggest delegation in education sector from Canada to visit Punjab.Congratulating all at the helm of affairs of Lethbridge University, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year 2017, LPU Chancellor Mr Ashok Mittal said: "We always want to work, both extensively & intensively with international universities and bodies so that our students have great global exposure. We have discussed on various topics with Canadian delegation, and we will definitely work together on different programs. I also want to share that we already have 200+ international tie-ups with universities from USA, Canada, UK, China, Australia and more. We anticipate that with this visit from Canada, the possible collaborations would also work wonderfully in various research and allied endeavours."In fact LPU seeks to contribute to society through the pursuit of excellence in education, learning, and research of the highest international levels. LPU MoUs are usually on the intent of increased cooperation between the partner universities and bodies in the field of strengthening research & development activities. In addition, the agreement seeks to promote quality education and boost research culture amongst students of respective countries by conceivable academic, cultural, extracurricular and other collaborative projects/assignments.