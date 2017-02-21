 
News By Tag
* Boarding facility france
* International School France
* Boarding South Of France
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Valbonne
  Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
  France
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221

Ebica now offers boarding facilities for IB Diploma Programme Students

 
 
Côte d'Azur, France
Côte d'Azur, France
 
VALBONNE, France - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Ebica now offers boarding facilities for IB Diploma Programme Students

Valbonne, France: The ebica residential school facility is now open and offers an opportunity for international and local students to study a high quality, internationally recognised bilingual high school diploma while living in France. In partnership with Habitat Pluriel, ebica offers students the luxury of their own furnished studio just four minutes from the school. The boarding facility is scheduled for opening in August 2018.

Director Mr Pascal Ashkar states that "This initiative will open the doors for international students wanting to experience the wonders of the Côte d'Azur and French culture while studying at an IB World School"

He also adds that "Students based in France will now have the opportunity to attend school at ebica without the necessity of uprooting their entire family." Students will be able to study towards the globally recognised International Baccalaureate Diploma along with fellow students from around the world.

The ebica residential boarding package consists of:

• Fully furnished Studios  with private bathroom, kitchenette  and internet access.

• A team of people available 24- 7 to ensure that all student's needs are met. This includes transport to and from the school, shopping trips, weekend activities etc.

• A gym, lounge and study room.

Ebica International School is situated in Sophia Antipolis on the Côte d'Azur of France. The school is an accredited International Baccalaureate World School catering for students from K- 12 (2-18 years). Ebica's mission is to innovate in the field of education and to inspire our students to become global citizens capable of balanced and thoughtful leadership.

For more information visit: www.ebicaschool.com.

For further information regarding the Diploma Programme, visit www.ibo.org
End
Source:
Email:***@ebicaschool.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share