Ebica to become a Digital School by 2018
A digital school could mean many things but for ebica (http://www.ebicaschool.com/
Towards this aim, ebica has already piloted its first roll out of iPads on a one to one (1 iPad per student) programme in years 7 and 8. The I.T Lab has also been equipped with 10 new iMacs to enhance the work already done in Coding Class and Graphic Design. The addition of Apple TV's in many of the classrooms has enabled teachers to start using the iPads to great effect. This programme has already achieved great success in the school with both teachers and students adopting the new technologies with enthusiasm. Other digital support has been put in place such as the online version Encyclopedia Britannica and an ebook lending library.
Here are some of the things that the teachers say:
"Using i-pads in a classroom situation has allowed the pupils to have more responsibility for their learning.They have been able, with teacher guidance, to create parts of lessons. I have seen my pupils become more confident, inventive and ambitious."
Jane - FLE teacher.
"Using iPads has motivated my students as it has turned learning into a game. They are able to have the world at their fingertips, helping to foster creative and fun projects."
Elisabeth - Maths teacher.
Next school year (2017-2018), ebica will be extending the iPad programme with the purchase of 50 more Ipads and the inclusion of the new Year 7 students and the IGCSE 2 students. During this year all teachers will be certified under the Apple Certified Teacher Programme to enable them to enhance their understanding and expertise in integrating technologies into the classroom and create all of the courses online. The ebica Academy will be fully digital by June 2018.
During the school year of 2018-2019 all students from the Academy and Campus will be equipped with an iPad and 90% of all classes will be conducted using digital technologies.
Pascal Ashkar is confident that this programme will provide a better learning experience for ebica students and will enable them to create their own future.
