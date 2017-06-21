Ebica to become a Digital School by 2018

End

-- "It is time to embrace technology in education, innovation in learning (http://info.ebicaschool.com/blog/innovation-in-education)and 21st century education." stated Pascal Ashkar, Director, during his announcement on the digital future of the school.A digital school could mean many things but forthis means that students will have an electronic suitcase; no paper and no textbooks. Technology presents many wonderful opportunities for learners to become inquirers and take charge of their own learning. It also gives the teachers the opportunity to focus on each student's learning programme individually. An application such as Classroom, allows teachers to personalise a lesson to each individual student's needs. All lessons will be conducted through digital media with the exclusion of Art which will include a wide variety of forms in which the students may express themselves.Towards this aim,has already piloted its first roll out of iPads on a one to one (1 iPad per student) programme in years 7 and 8. The I.T Lab has also been equipped with 10 new iMacs to enhance the work already done in Coding Class and Graphic Design. The addition of Apple TV's in many of the classrooms has enabled teachers to start using the iPads to great effect. This programme has already achieved great success in the school with both teachers and students adopting the new technologies with enthusiasm. Other digital support has been put in place such as the online version Encyclopedia Britannica and an ebook lending library."Using i-pads in a classroom situation has allowed the pupils to have more responsibility for their learning.They have been able, with teacher guidance, to create parts of lessons. I have seen my pupils become more confident, inventive and ambitious."Jane - FLE teacher."Using iPads has motivated my students as it has turned learning into a game. They are able to have the world at their fingertips, helping to foster creative and fun projects."Elisabeth - Maths teacher.Next school year (2017-2018),will be extending the iPad programme with the purchase of 50 more Ipads and the inclusion of the new Year 7 students and the IGCSE 2 students. During this year all teachers will be certified under the Apple Certified Teacher Programme to enable them to enhance their understanding and expertise in integrating technologies into the classroom and create all of the courses online. TheAcademy will be fully digital by June 2018.During the school year of 2018-2019 all students from the Academy and Campus will be equipped with an iPad and 90% of all classes will be conducted using digital technologies.Pascal Ashkar is confident that this programme will provide a better learning experience for ebica students and will enable them to create their own future.