 
News By Tag
* Biometrics
* Blockchain
* Dubai Futures Accelorator
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
26252423222120

CrossVerify Selected to Participate in Dubai Future Accelerators Program

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Biometrics
Blockchain
Dubai Futures Accelorator

Industry:
Software

Location:
London City - London, Greater - England

Subject:
Awards

LONDON - Feb. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- CrossVerify, a leading Biometrics and blockchain start-up focused delivering verified KYC & AML and any sensitive documentation through a combination of Facial and Iris Biometric Authentication and Blockchain Technology; today announced that it is participating in the Dubai Future Accelerators program.

Launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, The Crown Prince of Dubai and the Chairman of Dubai Future Foundation, the Dubai Future Accelerators is a historic and unprecedented program. The program pairs top companies and cutting-edge entrepreneurs with strategic partners in Dubai to collaborate on and create breakthrough solutions.

The program is designed to identify emergent technologies and businesses with the potential to address the world's most pressing challenges and opportunities, and then to support them in developing solutions and prototypes for rapid deployment across Dubai, and across the region where applicable.

CrossVerify will be working closely with General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFAD) who is focusing on developing a security system that has 100% biometric identifying capabilities and decreases processing time during passport control by implementing facilitating software to reduce the need for human intervention. The innovative solutions are also looking to achieve a 50% reduction of illegal residencies and incorporate international standards of a seamless payment process.

Commenting on the milestone, Carl Weir, CEO and Co-Founder of CrossVerify, said "CrossVerify is humbled and honoured to be one of only a handful of technology companies selected for this historic opportunity. This program is unique as the objective to hand-select 35 of the most cutting-edge technology providers from around the world, bring them together to find solutions to particular government challenges, and rapidly deploy those solutions into society. People will be surprised how quickly what now is considered to be far-off futuristic technology will be real, thanks to the vision of the leadership of Dubai and the Future Foundation".

"For those with vision and drive to face the challenges of the future and create innovative solutions, we have launched the Dubai Future Accelerators" said H.E. Abdulla bin Touq, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation. "We warmly welcome this next round of companies to work with our leading government bodies and to use our city as a living testbed for new technologies."

About CrossVerify:

CrossVerify is reinventing how Biometrics and Blockchain technology are used in an array of sectors from security, to insurance, to defence, to business development. CrossVerify provides biometric authentication in combination with blockchain technology to create a utility which digitally stores verified key corporate and personal sensitive information, including AML and KYC documentation, for access by permission led CrossVerify customers, enabling an individual's identity to be unequivocally proven far more securely than at present.

For information about CrossVerify, please visit www.crossverify.global or email to info@crossverify.global

Media inquiries may be directed by email to media@crossverify.global

About the Dubai Future Accelerators:

The Dubai Future Accelerators is an intensive program that pairs top companies and cutting-edge entrepreneurs with powerful partners in Dubai to create breakthrough solutions. Launched by Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Future Foundation, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the program explores and develops the technologies of the future and employs them to resolve the challenges of the 21st century. It aims to create a global platform to attract the brightest minds from around the world to find creative solutions for the challenges of the future and implement them in the city of Dubai. The inaugural program, which finished in December 2016, created $33m in commercial partnerships and pilot programs.

For information about Dubai Future Accelerators, please visit www.dubaifutureaccelerators.com.

Media inquiries may be directed by email to vera.futorjanski@pmo.gov.ae.

About General Directorate of Residency and Foreigner's Affairs Dubai (GDRFAD):

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigner's Affairs Dubai (GDRFAD) is a department that effectively works on achieving its vision of "Have the United Arab Emirates as one of the most secure and safest countries in the world, through its commitment in implementing foreign entry and residency laws. GDRFA was one of the pioneers in using various Services aimed at speeding up and facilitating transactions so that customers' time and effort are saved while reducing overcrowding at the GDRFA counters. GDRFA Services has achieved great progress during the last few years, with customers preferring to use such services, especially as several technical developments have also taken place.

Contact
Carl Weir,
CEO, CrossVerify
+447515551484
carl@crossverify.global
End
Source:
Email:***@crossverify.global Email Verified
Tags:Biometrics, Blockchain, Dubai Futures Accelorator
Industry:Software
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share