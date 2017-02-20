News By Tag
CrossVerify Selected to Participate in Dubai Future Accelerators Program
Launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, The Crown Prince of Dubai and the Chairman of Dubai Future Foundation, the Dubai Future Accelerators is a historic and unprecedented program. The program pairs top companies and cutting-edge entrepreneurs with strategic partners in Dubai to collaborate on and create breakthrough solutions.
The program is designed to identify emergent technologies and businesses with the potential to address the world's most pressing challenges and opportunities, and then to support them in developing solutions and prototypes for rapid deployment across Dubai, and across the region where applicable.
CrossVerify will be working closely with General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFAD) who is focusing on developing a security system that has 100% biometric identifying capabilities and decreases processing time during passport control by implementing facilitating software to reduce the need for human intervention. The innovative solutions are also looking to achieve a 50% reduction of illegal residencies and incorporate international standards of a seamless payment process.
Commenting on the milestone, Carl Weir, CEO and Co-Founder of CrossVerify, said "CrossVerify is humbled and honoured to be one of only a handful of technology companies selected for this historic opportunity. This program is unique as the objective to hand-select 35 of the most cutting-edge technology providers from around the world, bring them together to find solutions to particular government challenges, and rapidly deploy those solutions into society. People will be surprised how quickly what now is considered to be far-off futuristic technology will be real, thanks to the vision of the leadership of Dubai and the Future Foundation".
"For those with vision and drive to face the challenges of the future and create innovative solutions, we have launched the Dubai Future Accelerators"
About CrossVerify:
CrossVerify is reinventing how Biometrics and Blockchain technology are used in an array of sectors from security, to insurance, to defence, to business development. CrossVerify provides biometric authentication in combination with blockchain technology to create a utility which digitally stores verified key corporate and personal sensitive information, including AML and KYC documentation, for access by permission led CrossVerify customers, enabling an individual's identity to be unequivocally proven far more securely than at present.
For information about CrossVerify, please visit www.crossverify.global or email to info@crossverify.global
Media inquiries may be directed by email to media@crossverify.global
About the Dubai Future Accelerators:
The Dubai Future Accelerators is an intensive program that pairs top companies and cutting-edge entrepreneurs with powerful partners in Dubai to create breakthrough solutions. Launched by Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Future Foundation, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the program explores and develops the technologies of the future and employs them to resolve the challenges of the 21st century. It aims to create a global platform to attract the brightest minds from around the world to find creative solutions for the challenges of the future and implement them in the city of Dubai. The inaugural program, which finished in December 2016, created $33m in commercial partnerships and pilot programs.
For information about Dubai Future Accelerators, please visit www.dubaifutureaccelerators.com.
Media inquiries may be directed by email to vera.futorjanski@
About General Directorate of Residency and Foreigner's Affairs Dubai (GDRFAD):
The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigner's Affairs Dubai (GDRFAD) is a department that effectively works on achieving its vision of "Have the United Arab Emirates as one of the most secure and safest countries in the world, through its commitment in implementing foreign entry and residency laws. GDRFA was one of the pioneers in using various Services aimed at speeding up and facilitating transactions so that customers' time and effort are saved while reducing overcrowding at the GDRFA counters. GDRFA Services has achieved great progress during the last few years, with customers preferring to use such services, especially as several technical developments have also taken place.
Contact
Carl Weir,
CEO, CrossVerify
+447515551484
carl@crossverify.global
