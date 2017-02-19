 
Industry News





February 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
25242322212019


Aardvark Jazz Orchestra Salutes Duke Ellington at Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport MA

Mark Harvey and his legendary Aardvark Jazz Orchestra perform classics and rarities by Duke Ellington. JazzTimes praised the band's "lush sonorities and a saxophonic blend worthy of Duke's finest reed sections." Info: 978-546-7391
 
 
Mark Harvey and his Aardvark Jazz Orchestra. Photo Kate Matson
Mark Harvey and his Aardvark Jazz Orchestra. Photo Kate Matson
 
SOMERVILLE, Mass. - Feb. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Called "stunningly beautiful" (New York City Jazz Record), and "one of the best jazz ensembles in the world" (Jazz Podium, Germany), The Aardvark Jazz Orchestra continues its historic 44th season with a salute to Duke Ellington on March 4, 2017 at 8:00 pm, at one of New England's leading venues, the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main Street, Rockport, MA 01966.  Tickets are $29 and $24.  Call 978-546-7391. Expect an exhilarating mix, with classics like  Don't Get Around Much Anymore, Satin Doll, C Jam Blues, I'm Beginning to See the Light, and Billy Strayhorn's Daydream, plus music from Ellington's film scores (including Wild Man Moore for Louis Armstrong), and New Orleans Suite (with a tribute to Mahalia Jackson).

Founded in 1973, The Aardvark Jazz Orchestra has been a force in the international jazz scene for more than 40 years.  Guest artists who have appeared with Aardvark include jazz luminaries Jaki Byard, Sheila Jordan, Jimmy Giuffre, Geri Allen, Dominique Eade and Matt Savage. The band performs widely and appears on 14 CDs, including 8 discs on the prestigious Leo Records label.

Music director Mark Harveyhas performed as trumpeter in the U.S., Mexico and Europe; has recorded with George Russell (Blue Note) and Baird Hersey (Arista/Novus); and performed with Gil Evans, Claudio Roditi, Howard McGhee, Sam Rivers,  and other notables.  He has received awards and commissions from ASCAP, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the 15th Annual John Coltrane Memorial Concert, MIT Festival Jazz Ensemble, and Meet-the-Composer-Lila Wallace/Reader's Digest Commissioning Program, among others.  Dr. Harvey teaches jazz studies and composition at MIT.  He is winner of the 2015 Boston Jazz Hero Award from the Jazz Journalists Association.

Aardvark is: Arni Cheatham, Peter H. Bloom, Phil Scarff, Chris Rakowski, Dan Zupan/saxes and woodwinds; K.C. Dunbar, Jeanne Snodgrass/trumpets; Bob Pilkington, Jay Keyser, Jeff Marsanskis, Dave Harris/trombones; Richard Nelson/guitar; John Funkhouser/string bass; Harry Wellott/drums; Jerry Edwards and Grace Hughes, vocalists; Mark Harvey/trumpet, music director.

The Aardvark Jazz Orchestra is managed by Americas Musicworks, Rebecca DeLamotte, director, telephone 617 776 8778   http://www.aardvarkjazz.com

Rebecca DeLamotte
6177768778
***@comcast.net
