Aardvark Jazz Orchestra Salutes Duke Ellington at Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport MA

Mark Harvey and his legendary Aardvark Jazz Orchestra perform classics and rarities by Duke Ellington. JazzTimes praised the band's "lush sonorities and a saxophonic blend worthy of Duke's finest reed sections." Info: 978-546-7391

Mark Harvey and his Aardvark Jazz Orchestra. Photo Kate Matson

Contact

Rebecca DeLamotte

6177768778

***@comcast.net Rebecca DeLamotte6177768778

End

-- Called "stunningly beautiful" (), and "one of the best jazz ensembles in the world" (, Germany), The Aardvark Jazz Orchestra continues its historic 44season with a salute to Duke Ellington on March 4, 2017 at 8:00 pm, at one of New England's leading venues, the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main Street, Rockport, MA 01966. Tickets are $29 and $24. Call 978-546-7391. Expect an exhilarating mix, with classics like, and Billy Strayhorn's, plus music from Ellington's film scores (includingfor Louis Armstrong), and(with a tribute to Mahalia Jackson).Founded in 1973, The Aardvark Jazz Orchestra has been a force in the international jazz scene for more than 40 years. Guest artists who have appeared with Aardvark include jazz luminaries Jaki Byard, Sheila Jordan, Jimmy Giuffre, Geri Allen, Dominique Eade and Matt Savage. The band performs widely and appears on 14 CDs, including 8 discs on the prestigious Leo Records label.Music director Mark Harveyhas performed as trumpeter in the U.S., Mexico and Europe; has recorded with George Russell (Blue Note) and Baird Hersey (Arista/Novus);and performed with Gil Evans, Claudio Roditi, Howard McGhee, Sam Rivers, and other notables. He has received awards and commissions from ASCAP, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the 15Annual John Coltrane Memorial Concert, MIT Festival Jazz Ensemble, and Meet-the-Composer-Lila Wallace/Reader's Digest Commissioning Program, among others. Dr. Harvey teaches jazz studies and composition at MIT. He is winner of the 2015 Boston Jazz Hero Award from the Jazz Journalists Association.Aardvark is: Arni Cheatham, Peter H. Bloom, Phil Scarff, Chris Rakowski, Dan Zupan/saxes and woodwinds; K.C. Dunbar, Jeanne Snodgrass/trumpets;Bob Pilkington, Jay Keyser, Jeff Marsanskis, Dave Harris/trombones;Richard Nelson/guitar;John Funkhouser/string bass; Harry Wellott/drums;Jerry Edwards and Grace Hughes, vocalists; Mark Harvey/trumpet, music director.The Aardvark Jazz Orchestra is managed by Americas Musicworks, Rebecca DeLamotte, director, telephone 617 776 8778 http://www.aardvarkjazz.com