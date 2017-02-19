News By Tag
Aardvark Jazz Orchestra Salutes Duke Ellington at Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport MA
Mark Harvey and his legendary Aardvark Jazz Orchestra perform classics and rarities by Duke Ellington. JazzTimes praised the band's "lush sonorities and a saxophonic blend worthy of Duke's finest reed sections." Info: 978-546-7391
Founded in 1973, The Aardvark Jazz Orchestra has been a force in the international jazz scene for more than 40 years. Guest artists who have appeared with Aardvark include jazz luminaries Jaki Byard, Sheila Jordan, Jimmy Giuffre, Geri Allen, Dominique Eade and Matt Savage. The band performs widely and appears on 14 CDs, including 8 discs on the prestigious Leo Records label.
Music director Mark Harveyhas performed as trumpeter in the U.S., Mexico and Europe; has recorded with George Russell (Blue Note) and Baird Hersey (Arista/Novus);
Aardvark is: Arni Cheatham, Peter H. Bloom, Phil Scarff, Chris Rakowski, Dan Zupan/saxes and woodwinds; K.C. Dunbar, Jeanne Snodgrass/trumpets;
The Aardvark Jazz Orchestra is managed by Americas Musicworks, Rebecca DeLamotte, director, telephone 617 776 8778 http://www.aardvarkjazz.com
Contact
Rebecca DeLamotte
6177768778
***@comcast.net
