LumenData's VP of Services Joins Speaker Panel at #DataDriven17 to Share Real-life Experiences around Modern Data Management
Join LumenData's Jeff Klagenberg and other experts on February 27 to hear how data-driven clients have leveraged MDM and data analytics
Jeff Klagenberg has over twenty years of experience in developing solutions that meet both real-time and data-centric needs. Over the years, he has led solution architecture and delivery for some of the most challenging MDM customers.
The LumenData team will also be available for face-to-face conversations in the exhibit hall near to the Metropolitan Ballroom B entrance. Attendees are encouraged to stop by to ask questions and to share thoughts on best practices, implementation challenges, and the latest trends and innovations.
Speaker Panel: "Case Studies in Data Management and Data-driven Applications"
Monday, February 27, 2017, 4:30 PM PST
Meet LumenData at Table 13
Monday-Tuesday, February 27-28, 2017
#DataDriven17, Reltio's Modern Data Management Summit
JW Marriot San Francisco Union Square
For appointments, please contact LumenData at info@lumendata.com
About Reltio's #DataDriven17
#DataDriven17, Reltio's Modern Data Management Summit, is the modern data management and data-driven applications event of the year. The event covers the hottest topics within master data management, big data analytics, data science, and business-facing data-driven applications. More than 25 industry expert keynote presentations, interactive workshops with industry leaders, and over 30 case studies presented from Fortune 500 companies.
About LumenData
LumenData is a leading provider of Enterprise Information Management solutions with deep expertise in implementing Data persistence layers for data mastering, prediction systems, and data lakes as well as Data Strategy, Data Quality, Data Governance, and Predictive Analytics. Through a combination of highly trained consultants, strong partnerships, relentless focus on quality and executive oversight, LumenData has successfully delivered planning, implementation, integration, maintenance, and training services to over 50 blue chip clients in various industries.
LumenData's predictive analytics offering enables companies to turn data into actionable insights by leveraging advances in machine learning, big data, and cloud computing.
For more information about LumenData's MDM and Predictive Analytics offerings, please contact info@lumendata.com.
Contact
LumenData, Inc.
1 (855) 695-8636
info@lumendata.com
