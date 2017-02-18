ProEx Physical Therapy names Keith Cooper manager of Beverly location

ProEx Keith Cooper PT

-- ProEx, a physical therapist owned private practice specializing in orthopedics, spine and sports medicine is pleased to announce that Physical Therapist Keith Cooper has been named clinic manager at the Beverly location at 900 Cummings Center.Cooper graduated from Wheaton College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and earned his Doctor of Physical Therapy from the University of New England. Prior to his promotion Cooper was a staff physical therapist in the ProEx Beverly location. He joined ProEx in 2014 as an Exercise Technician in the Stratham, New Hampshire location while studying for his Physical Therapy exams.His new post at the Beverly location serves as an area homecoming of sorts for the Swampscott native and graduate of the Pingree School in South Hamilton. Cooper presently lives in Marblehead with his wife Courtney and their two daughters. In his spare time, he enjoys activities with his family and playing competitive hockey and baseball."It's a pleasure to announce Keith as manager of our active Beverly location," said Gino Compagnone, Regional Clinical Director at ProEx. "ProEx Physical Therapy was established in 2001 and has locations in Woburn, Springfield, Boston, Haverhill, Middleton, Amesbury, Salem, Beverly and North Andover, and Arlington MA; ProEx has locations in Stratham, Somersworth and Epping, NH; and Farmington, CT. The company maintains corporate offices in Portsmouth, NH. The staff of sports medicine and orthopedic physical therapists treats patients of all ages from children to high-level athletes to geriatric patients. ProEx Physical Therapy is also the official Athletic Trainers to various sports organizations throughout New England. For additional information, please call 877-776-9843 or visit www.PROexPT.com