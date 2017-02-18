 
News By Tag
* Physical Therapy
* Athletic Training
* Sports Medicine
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Beverly
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918


ProEx Physical Therapy names Keith Cooper manager of Beverly location

 
 
ProEx Keith Cooper PT
ProEx Keith Cooper PT
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Physical Therapy
Athletic Training
Sports Medicine

Industry:
Business

Location:
Beverly - Massachusetts - US

BEVERLY, Mass. - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- ProEx, a physical therapist owned private practice specializing in orthopedics, spine and sports medicine is pleased to announce that Physical Therapist Keith Cooper has been named clinic manager at the Beverly location at 900 Cummings Center.

Cooper graduated from Wheaton College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and earned his Doctor of Physical Therapy from the University of New England.  Prior to his promotion Cooper was a staff physical therapist in the ProEx Beverly location.  He joined ProEx in 2014 as an Exercise Technician in the Stratham, New Hampshire location while studying for his Physical Therapy exams.

His new post at the Beverly location serves as an area homecoming of sorts for the Swampscott native and graduate of the Pingree School in South Hamilton. Cooper presently lives in Marblehead with his wife Courtney and their two daughters.  In his spare time, he enjoys activities with his family and playing competitive hockey and baseball.

"It's a pleasure to announce Keith as manager of our active Beverly location," said Gino Compagnone, Regional Clinical Director at ProEx. "

About ProEx Physical Therapy

ProEx Physical Therapy was established in 2001 and has locations in Woburn, Springfield, Boston, Haverhill, Middleton, Amesbury, Salem, Beverly and North Andover, and Arlington MA; ProEx has locations in Stratham, Somersworth and Epping, NH; and Farmington, CT. The company maintains corporate offices in Portsmouth, NH. The staff of sports medicine and orthopedic physical therapists treats patients of all ages from children to high-level athletes to geriatric patients. ProEx Physical Therapy is also the official Athletic Trainers to various sports organizations throughout New England. For additional information, please call 877-776-9843 or visit www.PROexPT.com
End
Source:ProEx Physical Therapy
Email:***@prfirst.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR First PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share