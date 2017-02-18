News By Tag
Ad Agency Guru Valerie Graves is Black History Newsmaker with Memoir "Pressure Makes Diamonds"
Valerie Graves pens powerful memoir "Pressure Makes Diamonds: Becoming the Woman I Pretended to Be" that chronicles her life from a teen mother to an advertising legend
Published by Open Lens imprint of Akashic Books, an independent publishing company, "Pressure Makes Diamonds" takes readers from the "Mad Men" era of the 1960's to the "Golden Era of Black Advertising"
In the late 1960s, Graves used grit to balance her life as a teen mother and student. When she heard an advertising agency CEO make a speech at a NAACP event, Graves followed up to request an interview. Her talent in writing soon had her breaking barriers in major advertising agencies as one of the first black copywriters at BBDO, Kenyon & Eckhardt, and JWT. "Of course, the biggest obstacle was getting in, and although my entree had to do with being Black, most people of any race had to be intrepid or lucky to get that first advertising job," she recalled. "Otherwise, I wouldn't say that there were many obstacles in those early years; as a relatively junior person and usually the only Black, I wasn't a threat to the "Mad Men."
In "Pressure Makes Diamonds," Graves' personal odyssey takes her through the shifting terrain of 1960s and '70s America on her quest to "be somebody." The marches, riots, and demonstrations of the era are her backdrop and rock 'n' roll the soundtrack. By the '80s and 90s, Graves makes her ascent to the East Coast heights of the white male–dominated advertising world. She became branded as the award-winning chief creative officer at UniWorld Group, one of America's oldest multicultural advertising agencies. Reginald Hudlin, of the famed Hudlin Brothers, who created the Eddie Murphy Black ad agency comedy classic "Boomerang,"
In 1992, Bill Clinton selects Graves to serve on the national ad team for his presidential campaign.
In the late 90s, Motown's Andre Harrell also tapped her to be Senior Vice president of Creative for the legendary label. When she returned to advertising, Graves brought her music industry expertise.
In 2000, under Graves' creative helm, Black Enterprise named UniWorld Group the nation's #1 African American ad agency. The firm was headquartered in downtown Soho with $250 million in annual capitalized billings. Later Graves became creative chief at the multicultural agency Vigilante/Leo Burnett.
Advertising Age magazine named Graves one of the "100 Best and Brightest" in the industry. She was nationally recognized as the creative director of such Fortune 500 accounts as Ford, General Motors, AT&T, Burger King, General Foods, and Pepsi.
To Graves, there is a creative formula in making memorable commercials and ads directed at Black consumers. "There are certain themes and cues that tend to resonate more consistently with Black consumers. We never tire of seeing attentive, involved fathers, for example, because it goes against the prevailing perception,"
Some of her most high profile commercials spotlight celebrities such as Wyclef Jean in Rio for Pepsi, Busta Rhymes for Mountain Dew, Steve Harvey for Burger King and Marlon Wayans for AT&T.
"Authenticity is key. It's important to get beyond superficial elements like slang, or a way of dressing, and know the underlying values of a culture." In 2007, recognizing Graves's stellar career and public service via the Advertising Council and the Partnership for a Drug-Free America, industry coalition ADCOLOR granted her the title of "Legend."
