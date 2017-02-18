NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. to Present on 3D Printing at AmCon Orlando

Contact

-- NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. announced they will be conducting a presentation on 3D printers at the AmCon Expo. A premier design and contract manufacturing show for 25 years, AmCon helps attendants find solutions to the most difficult design and production problems. The presentation will highlight the top 5 uses for 3D printers while putting the industry leading products offered by NeoMetrix Technologies on display. The primary 3D printer uses which NeoMetrix will emphasize include:- The most recognized field for 3D printing is easily rapid prototyping. Nearly every product can benefit from a cost-effective prototyping solution to help optimize the design, and make it production-ready. Whether functional testing of a design (or multiple versions of a design), or supplying an aesthetically striking prototype to management or an investor, 3D printing makes the process faster and cheaper.- Jigs and fixtures are employed throughout the manufacturing industry to reduce both cost and cycle time, while concurrently ensuring accurate and repeatable part production. Despite the crucial role they play in manufacturing and quality control, jig and fixture fabrication is an often-overlooked field for 3D printing, with a huge potential for financial return. By using 3D printing, production of a custom tool no longer ties up valuable resources on the manufacturing floor. The tool can be prepared in CAD software, built on the printer, and post processed with little technical expertise or direct labor.- Injection Molding involves injecting heated plastic material into a mold, where it hardens and conforms to the shape of the cavity. Injection molding can produce highly accurate and highly complex 3D end-use components made of thermoplastic or thermoset materials. The process lends itself extremely well to mass production, as the molds have an extremely long service life, and each injected part is very inexpensive to manufacture. A 3D printed mold is much cheaper than conventional tooling, and more importantly, much faster to manufacture. Features that are difficult to machine and drive mold prices up make no difference to cost or production time with 3D printing.- Sand casting is a manufacturing process where a pattern in pressed into sand mixture to create a cavity. The cavity is then filled with molten metal. This process is very efficient for low- and high-volume production. Automated processes can make high-volume sand casting very fast and economical. The most common method to produce patterns is through CNC machining. By 3D printing these components, sand casting can benefit from pattern cost and lead time reduction, faster design revisions and pattern optimization for casting, and interchangeable gate and runner systems.- One of the more common misconceptions of 3D printing is that it will become an alternative to mass production. Part geometry is a crucial factor with traditional manufacturing methods: the more complex the design, the more time and skill it requires to create, and the higher the price. What may look to be a simple feature in CAD may be a nightmare to fabricate. The beauty of 3D printing is that it is much less restricted by geometry. Because the printer deposits the material layer-by-layer, there is no geometric interference or tooling limitations to contend with.3D printing has become one of this decade's hottest subjects. Whether your application calls for the smooth finish and ultra-high resolution of PolyJet, or the strength and durability of Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), NeoMetrix seminar at the AmCon Expo will emphasize the top 5 things you should be doing with you 3D printer.NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. – Booth #324Top 5 Things You Should Be Doing With a 3D Printer SeminarMarch 1st, 10:15am-11:15amFree Admission, Free Attendee Parking, Free SeminarsMarch 1 & 2 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.Orange County Convention Center9800 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819Free Admission, Free Attendee Parking, Free SeminarsNeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. (www.3dscanningservices.net)is a leading provider of solutions for rapid product development throughout the southeastern United States, focusing on 3D printing, 3D scanning, reverse engineering and rapid prototyping. NeoMetrix is a value added reseller of various software and a licensed distributor of a variety of 3D scanning and printing devices. NeoMetrix also offers engineering consulting and technical services that focus on assisting clients with improving product quality and reducing design cycles.• Contact NeoMetrixo admin@neometrixtech.como (888) 696-7226o www.3dscanningservices.neto (888) 696-7226· Read the original article from NeoMetrixNeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. and AmCon Expo 2017 are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.