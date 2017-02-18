News By Tag
How Organisations Can Use Software To Improve Workplace Mental Health
Mental Health Issues in the workplace cost Australian Business 10.9 Billion Dollars a year and, is one of the leading causes of sickness, absence and long term work incapacity in Australia.
Employers are legally required to manage mental Wellbeing in the workplace and Workers are also required to take reasonable care for their own health and safety. A Price Waterhouse Coopers study reported that for every dollar spent on successfully implementing an appropriate action, there is on average $2.3 in benefits to be gained.
Workplace mental health is critical but how do we identify issues, reduce stigma and improve outcomes? myosh spokesperson, Sarah O'Leary said "We were aware of the impact that mental health has in the workplace. We are involved in a lot of safety seminars, and the topic kept coming up but we realised that managers and leaders just did not know what to do or how to identify and manage the issues.
But it was when an existing client approached myosh with a specific requirement that the synergy became fully apparent. That client was Melbourne IT, one of Australia's largest online solutions providers with a workforce of 680 people spread across three states.
Tony Jackson is Internal Audit Manager at Melbourne IT. He confirms that he was reviewing the company's OH&S procedures and had identified several gaps in compliance, mostly around the area of mental wellbeing. "We were aware of the psychological hazards associated with our type of business, but we didn't have any mechanisms in place to deal with them," says Jackson. "It was clear that people didn't like coming forward with these sorts of problems, and we had no way of reviewing the situation if they did. So we approached myosh to see if they could help.".
myosh is a global provider of HSEQ solutions. In consultation with experts and clients, myosh have developed the Wellbeing platform to Manage Workplace Mental Health. MyWellbeing is an innovative set of cloud based tools and resources that make it easy for managers to Identify, Nurture and Improve Workplace Mental Health.
Learn more at the Sydney 2pm Wed 1st March in Sydney.
To attend the launch or register interest, visit http://myosh.com/
