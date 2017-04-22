 
News By Tag
* Health And Safety
* Safety Software
* HSEQ/OSH data
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Perth
  Western Australia
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
28272625242322

April 28 is World Day for Safety and Health at Work

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Health And Safety
* Safety Software
* HSEQ/OSH data

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Perth - Western Australia - Australia

Subject:
* Projects

PERTH, Australia - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The Focus is on Improving Data Collection for Prevention.

The International Labour Organisation's campaign for the 2017 World Day for Safety and Health at Work focuses on the need to improve reliable HSEQ/OSH data collection for prevention purposes.

The ILO States that that the collection and utilization of reliable OSH data is indispensable for the detection of new hazards and emerging risks, the identification of hazardous sectors, the development of preventive measures, as well as the implementation of policies, systems and programs at international, national and enterprise levels. OSH data provides the basis for setting priorities and measuring progress.

The ILO has provided a Tool Box for the Collection and Use of OHS data. The materials included guidance on a number of areas to be considered for improving national systems of recording and notification, as well as complementary methods for occupational safety and health (OSH) data collection for prevention purposes.

Every day, 6,300 people die as a result of occupational accidents or work-related diseases.  The International Labour Organization (ILO) has observed the World Day on Safety and Health at Work to promote the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases globally since 2003.

As stricter legislation is enforced, companies have adopted and implemented their own systems and procedures to assist with providing a safe working environment for their employees.  Senior executives believe that safety is a top priority and companies are much more conscious of their brand and image. They want to be perceived positively by consumers, the media and potential employees.

The way we share safety information has changed. Organisations are shifting towards a paperless work environment. myosh HSEQ Software is cloud based with smart mobile app functionality for simplified data collection, inspection and incident/hazard reporting.

Interactive Dashboards transform HSEQ/OSH data into intelligent visual charts, maps and tables, providing powerful organisational insight.  Team Leaders can instantly access vital data, identify trends, filter, analyse and report for quick action.  Quick and easy data access enables better decisions that achieve real change in safety habits, productivity and performance.

myosh enables a better understanding of workplace safety.  Take a step towards improvement and request a free trial today http://myosh.com/

References: http://www.ilo.org/safework/events/safeday/lang--en/index...

Contact
Sarah O’Leary
myosh Marketing Director
***@myosh.com
End
Source:myosh hseq management software
Email:***@myosh.com Email Verified
Tags:Health And Safety, Safety Software, HSEQ/OSH data
Industry:Health
Location:Perth - Western Australia - Australia
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
myosh Safety Software News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share