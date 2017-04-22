News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
April 28 is World Day for Safety and Health at Work
The International Labour Organisation's campaign for the 2017 World Day for Safety and Health at Work focuses on the need to improve reliable HSEQ/OSH data collection for prevention purposes.
The ILO States that that the collection and utilization of reliable OSH data is indispensable for the detection of new hazards and emerging risks, the identification of hazardous sectors, the development of preventive measures, as well as the implementation of policies, systems and programs at international, national and enterprise levels. OSH data provides the basis for setting priorities and measuring progress.
The ILO has provided a Tool Box for the Collection and Use of OHS data. The materials included guidance on a number of areas to be considered for improving national systems of recording and notification, as well as complementary methods for occupational safety and health (OSH) data collection for prevention purposes.
Every day, 6,300 people die as a result of occupational accidents or work-related diseases. The International Labour Organization (ILO) has observed the World Day on Safety and Health at Work to promote the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases globally since 2003.
As stricter legislation is enforced, companies have adopted and implemented their own systems and procedures to assist with providing a safe working environment for their employees. Senior executives believe that safety is a top priority and companies are much more conscious of their brand and image. They want to be perceived positively by consumers, the media and potential employees.
The way we share safety information has changed. Organisations are shifting towards a paperless work environment. myosh HSEQ Software is cloud based with smart mobile app functionality for simplified data collection, inspection and incident/hazard reporting.
Interactive Dashboards transform HSEQ/OSH data into intelligent visual charts, maps and tables, providing powerful organisational insight. Team Leaders can instantly access vital data, identify trends, filter, analyse and report for quick action. Quick and easy data access enables better decisions that achieve real change in safety habits, productivity and performance.
myosh enables a better understanding of workplace safety. Take a step towards improvement and request a free trial today http://myosh.com/
References: http://www.ilo.org/
Contact
Sarah O’Leary
myosh Marketing Director
***@myosh.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse