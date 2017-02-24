MAC Mode - Producer of high quality Jeans

The fashion company MAC is a German clothing manufacturer based in Wald/Rossbach near Regensburg in Bavaria. The company was founded by Max Gansbuehler in 1973 and manufactures medium priced jeans and trousers.

--Quality, fit and customer satisfaction with their products are the fashion company's top priority. Their high quality trousers have an excellent fit thanks to an admixture of stretch material. The same applies to their jeans, which fit like a second skin. 20 people at MAC are experts in cutting and material quality and ensure their products are of high quality and excellent design. MAC manufactures a variety of trouser types from Slim Fit to Straight Fit as well as collections for both sexes to suit virtually any figure.Over 7,500 m of material and more than 4,000 different accessories are processed annually. The materials are all of European origin and of above average quality. Trouser style is modern, high quality and well tailored. There's a new range updated and expanded every season to keep up to date.The MAC fashion company is a leading European trouser manufacturer and based in an idyllic village in the Upper Palatinate region of Bavaria. The company's prize winning head office building is in very rural surroundings. MAC's transparent office building architecture with lots of glass and untreated wood is symbolic of the company's philosophy. Openness, democratic thinking, flat hierarchies, creative mutual staff relations and exchanges of views and ideas make for a very relaxed working atmosphere. The standard means of transport at the location - small scooters - contributes to this atmosphere among the 330 staff from all over Germany. Socially tolerable working conditions are also ensured for the 3,400 employees at their production locations in Turkey, Tunisia and Poland.considers sustainability, social and ecological responsible to be among their obligations.has been a successful trouser maker for over 40 years and stands for fashionable trousers that fit perfectly. The company now sells over six million pairs of trousers for both sexes annually. It was founded by Max Gansbuehler in 1973 with the intention of manufacturing perfect jeans for women. He started with three variants of such jeans. They sold well virtually from the start, not least due to their excellent fit. The ladies' collection was soon followed by a collection of trousers for men. A mere nine months after it was founded the company sold 89,000 trousers.As a multinational manufacturer of trousers,sells its products via sales outlets in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Central and Eastern Europe, Holland, the UK, Ireland, France, Spain, Portugal,North America, their own online shop and online sales outlets. It also runs several outlets in Germany.For more information: