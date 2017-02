De la ghetto live at the emporium

Emporium

Contact

Andrew

***@gmail.com Andrew

End

-- EMPORIUM IS LONG ISLAND'S SEXIEST PLACE TO CELEBRATE A FRIENDS BIRTHDAY, BACHELOR/BACHELORETTE, CORPORATE, GRADUATION, GOING AWAY OR REUNION PARTY.De la ghetto live at the emporiummusic by alex sensationFriday, february 24th.18 ladies | 21 guysgeneral admission $35The emporium in long island party in long islandthe emporium address 9 railroad ave, patchogue ny 11722Lounge in long islandDOOR OPEN AT 10PMTHE EMPORIUM DRESSCODE ONLY DRESS TO IMPRESSGENTS: COLLARD OR FITTED SHIRTNO BOOTS & SNEAKERS OKLADIES: NO SNEAKERS CLUBS IN QUEENS – QUEENS CLUBSLOUNGES IN QUEENSthe emporium bottle package silver2 premium bottles1 bottle champagneFor $350 gold3 premium bottles2 champagneFor $550 platinum4 premium bottles4 champagneFor $750 red carpet6 premium bottles6 champagneFor $1000 champagne delux2 bottles of moet roseFor $400AndrewMts productionsCall or text: 1-347-891-5328Visit: http://mtsproductions.com/ emporium/ For DetailsClub emporium party is located in long island, 9 railroad ave, patchogue ny 11722. Its one of the sexiest clubs in long island – remember all the parties service are 100% free.Emporium, emporium ny, emporium nyc, emporium nightclub, emporium new york, emporium new york city, ny parties, queens party, party in nyc, birthday party in long island, birthday party in li, the best parties in long island