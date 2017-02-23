 
Industry News





De La Ghetto Live at the Emporium

 
 
Emporium
NEW YORK - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- EMPORIUM IS LONG ISLAND'S SEXIEST PLACE TO CELEBRATE A FRIENDS BIRTHDAY, BACHELOR/BACHELORETTE, CORPORATE, GRADUATION, GOING AWAY OR REUNION PARTY.

De la ghetto live at the emporium

music by alex sensation

Friday, february 24th.
18 ladies | 21 guys

general admission $35

The emporium in long island party in long island

the emporium address 9 railroad ave, patchogue ny 11722
Lounge in long island
DOOR OPEN AT 10PM
THE EMPORIUM DRESSCODE ONLY DRESS TO IMPRESS
GENTS: COLLARD OR FITTED SHIRT
NO BOOTS & SNEAKERS OK
LADIES: NO SNEAKERS CLUBS IN QUEENS – QUEENS CLUBS
LOUNGES IN QUEENS

the emporium bottle package silver

2 premium bottles
1 bottle champagne
For $350 gold
3 premium bottles
2 champagne
For $550 platinum
4 premium bottles
4 champagne
For $750 red carpet
6 premium bottles
6 champagne
For $1000 champagne delux
2 bottles of moet rose
For $400

Andrew
Mts productions
Call or text: 1-347-891-5328

Visit: http://mtsproductions.com/emporium/ For Details

Club emporium party is located in long island, 9 railroad ave, patchogue ny 11722. Its one of the sexiest clubs in long island – remember all the parties service are 100% free.

Contact
Andrew
***@gmail.com
End
Tags:Nightlife, Party, Clubs
Industry:Entertainment
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Page Updated Last on: Feb 23, 2017
