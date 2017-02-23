News By Tag
* Nightlife
* Party
* Clubs
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
De La Ghetto Live at the Emporium
De la ghetto live at the emporium
music by alex sensation
Friday, february 24th.
18 ladies | 21 guys
general admission $35
The emporium in long island party in long island
the emporium address 9 railroad ave, patchogue ny 11722
Lounge in long island
DOOR OPEN AT 10PM
THE EMPORIUM DRESSCODE ONLY DRESS TO IMPRESS
GENTS: COLLARD OR FITTED SHIRT
NO BOOTS & SNEAKERS OK
LADIES: NO SNEAKERS CLUBS IN QUEENS – QUEENS CLUBS
LOUNGES IN QUEENS
the emporium bottle package silver
2 premium bottles
1 bottle champagne
For $350 gold
3 premium bottles
2 champagne
For $550 platinum
4 premium bottles
4 champagne
For $750 red carpet
6 premium bottles
6 champagne
For $1000 champagne delux
2 bottles of moet rose
For $400
Andrew
Mts productions
Call or text: 1-347-891-5328
Visit: http://mtsproductions.com/
Club emporium party is located in long island, 9 railroad ave, patchogue ny 11722. Its one of the sexiest clubs in long island – remember all the parties service are 100% free.
Emporium, emporium ny, emporium nyc, emporium nightclub, emporium new york, emporium new york city, ny parties, queens party, party in nyc, birthday party in long island, birthday party in li, the best parties in long island
Contact
Andrew
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 23, 2017