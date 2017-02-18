News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Second Chance Love Lights Up Chicago
Can a City Girl and a Bull-riding Rancher Give Themselves a Second Chance at Love?
Sydney has been through a world of hurt since losing her dad when she was sixteen, then being dumped the morning of her wedding. She's sworn off romance and instead devotes her time toward a partnership in her father's law office.
Jace wants out of his sponsor contract with a risqué restaurant chain that requires him to pose with scantily-clad women. He's about to bail on the contract and pay steep penalties -- something he can ill afford, given that his deceased father left the family with unpaid taxes.
Sydney is determined she'll get Jace out of his contract and return to Chicago with her heart intact, but Jace is just as determined to help her see they're meant to be together. Can a city girl with roots deep in Chicago and a bull-riding rancher with roots deep in Texas give themselves a second chance at love?
Available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/
Contact
LPC Books
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse