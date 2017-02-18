 
Industry News





Second Chance Love Lights Up Chicago

Can a City Girl and a Bull-riding Rancher Give Themselves a Second Chance at Love?
 
 
Second Chance Love
Second Chance Love
CHICAGO - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Chicago lawyer Sydney Knight and Texas bull rider Jace McGowan have nothing in common but everything to lose when they are thrust together during a weekend rodeo in rural Illinois. Neither one of them would have imagined two years ago that the deep attraction they sensed during a day-long outing would resurface when Sydney's boss assigns her to Jace's legal case.

Sydney has been through a world of hurt since losing her dad when she was sixteen, then being dumped the morning of her wedding. She's sworn off romance and instead devotes her time toward a partnership in her father's law office.

Jace wants out of his sponsor contract with a risqué restaurant chain that requires him to pose with scantily-clad women. He's about to bail on the contract and pay steep penalties -- something he can ill afford, given that his deceased father left the family with unpaid taxes.

Sydney is determined she'll get Jace out of his contract and return to Chicago with her heart intact, but Jace is just as determined to help her see they're meant to be together. Can a city girl with roots deep in Chicago and a bull-riding rancher with roots deep in Texas give themselves a second chance at love?


Available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1946016047/

LPC Books
***@gmail.com
Source:LPC
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
