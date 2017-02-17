News By Tag
New Online Learning Resource May Transform & Improve the Education Department
Local students create an artificial intelligence-based educational software that surpasses mainstream learning resource, Khan Academy, in effectiveness.
Like Khan Academy, A-List Empire offers videos to teach concepts followed by practice problems. However, while Khan Academy simply looks at whether a student gives the correct answer, A-List Empire provides an online worksheet where students enter their work step-by-step. A-List Empire's technology then evaluates the student's work and provides corrective feedback if the student makes a mistake or gives a hint if the student gets stuck. In this way, the software emulates a human tutor. A controlled experiment was conducted comparing the effectiveness of Khan Academy to A-List Empire in teaching easy to difficult math topics. Students using Khan Academy scored on average 49.5% in a post-test while those using A-List Empire nearly doubled that performance at 90%. What's more, while students using Khan Academy scored as low as 0%, no student using A-List Empire scored below 80%.
"Imagine a school system where no student scores below 80%. That would be considered a miracle," said A-List Empire president, Dr. John Leddo. Finally, as topics progressed from easy to hard, average Khan Academy student performance dropped from 70% to 16%, while average A-List Empire performance remained consistent, ranging from 90% to 88%.
The staggering results and success behind A-List Empire's learning software have been published in three scientific journals: The International Journal of Advanced Educational Research; the International Journal of Social Science & Economic Research; and the International Journal of Advanced Education & Research. The team will also be presenting its technology and results at the Association for the Advancement of Computing in Education's Ed-Media Conference in Washington, DC this June. "For a group of kids who spend a few hours a week on an extracurricular activity to decisively beat a leader in the field with millions of dollars at its disposal, and then get recognition by both the scientific and educational communities…
On the social media spectrum of A-List Empire, their site has attracted the attention of Hollywood itself, having a veteran filmmaker assist the students in creating tools such as video and music editors and collaboration tools so people can unite in talent and passion to create their own content on the website itself. The students have also begun creating a cultural center through their software to foster greater cultural awareness and acceptance in today's divisive society, and a societal solutions center where citizens can offer creative, non-partisan solutions to problems that face our world.
While the agenda is certainly ambitious, A-List Empire's learning resource is on the rise of becoming the next exciting revolution in the education department. The students in charge of creating the website and its software are currently talking to potential investors and looking for grants to expand the website's offerings. They recently implemented a homework help feature where students can enter their own problems and still get step-by-step help when they are stuck or make mistakes, making this the only known software on the market with this capability. They are expanding their content offerings and looking for schools as partners for full-scale field tests.
A-List Empire provides all the means for students to gain an upper hand in the pursuit of knowledge and, later on, the college of their choice. Visit www.myedmaster.com to gain a deeper understanding behind their whole-student approach on tutoring. For additional information or an interview with founder, John Leddo, please contact Elysa Leonard of Splash Communications at 571-426-5145 or email: elysa@splashmarcom.com.
Contact
Splash Communications
Elysa Leonard
***@splashmarcom.com
